Musings —03.30.2025 07:48 PM—
Prince Edward Icy
I’m in Toronto shooting the documentary, but one of my neighbors just sent me this. She thought it was me. Nature is beautiful but sometimes ominous!
Warren,
I well remember the Montreal ice storm years ago. And fortunately, I’ve never lived in Montreal.
We lost power on the Bruce Peninsula 2:30 yesterday and the projected restoration is 6pm on Wednesday. They would call in the army if it were Toronto. They are a little tougher in flyover country. Most of them are Conservatives but I digress.