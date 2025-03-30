03.30.2025 07:48 PM

Prince Edward Icy

I’m in Toronto shooting the documentary, but one of my neighbors just sent me this. She thought it was me. Nature is beautiful but sometimes ominous!

2 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 30, 2025 at 8:02 pm

    Warren,

    I well remember the Montreal ice storm years ago. And fortunately, I’ve never lived in Montreal.

    Reply
  2. Martin Dixon says:
    March 30, 2025 at 8:02 pm

    We lost power on the Bruce Peninsula 2:30 yesterday and the projected restoration is 6pm on Wednesday. They would call in the army if it were Toronto. They are a little tougher in flyover country. Most of them are Conservatives but I digress.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *