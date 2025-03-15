Warren — Musings —03.15.2025 07:39 AM Saturday morning this and that Here. 4 Comments Martin Dixon says: March 15, 2025 at 9:00 am How do Freeland and Gould, respectively, only get 188 and 190 votes in their own ridings? When a cult shifts leaders, they really don’t fool around. Or, perhaps, that explains the 250,000 who didn’t vote? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 15, 2025 at 12:17 pm Martin, My guess is that most of the problems were due to the Canada Post app, which was a miserable failure. I heard that some people tried multiple times to vote and never succeeded. However, it would be interesting to know how many of the almost 400,000 Liberals tried to vote. Reply Martin Dixon says: March 15, 2025 at 1:09 pm But that doesn’t explain the percentage Art got in those two ridings. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 15, 2025 at 1:42 pm Martin, True. I think those two ridings could see the direction of the flow and simply went with it. To me that is troubling. By doing so, it was a slap in the face to two other leadership candidates who happened to be the local MP. In short, far more loyalty to Carney than to their own MP but that’s Liberals for you: anything and everything to hold on to power. That’s why they’re such a formidable, to use a polite word, adversary. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
