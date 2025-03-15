Feature, Musings —03.15.2025 12:28 PM—
Ten reasons Poilievre could still win
Justin Trudeau – finally, blessedly – is gone.
Mark Carney, the charisma-free zone who takes showers in three-piece suits, is the Selected Prime Minister. The polls suggest he could soon become the Elected Prime Minister. So, is Pierre Poilievre toast? Could he still win?
No, he’s not toast. Yes, he could still win. Ten reasons.
1. Poilievre has lots of money. In 2024, his Conservatives raised $41.8 million. That’s just about double what the Liberals and the New Democrats raised – put together. The year before, 2022, Poilievre had another record-smashing year, and raised $35 million – more than doubling what the Liberals raised. Now, money doesn’t always guarantee wins – recall the fates of billionaires like Ross Perot and Pete DuPont, for example – but the absence of money always guarantees defeats. Money buys ads.
2. Poilievre has organizational strength. Money alone doesn’t win elections – people do. And, right now, Poilievre has many more candidates nominated than his opponents. And, critically, he has a Tory-blue army on the ground, from sea to sea to sea. The Liberals, meanwhile, have entire ridings that exist in name only – they are effectively political ghost towns. To win, you need people to knock on doors, put up signs, and get out the vote. Poilievre has that.
3. Poilievre has a disciplined team. In 2015, Stephen Harper lost because of lack of discipline – substituting a focus on the economy for scaremongering about veils. His successors lost, in 2019 and 2021, because of lack of message discipline, too – Erin O’Toole embracing a carbon tax, Andrew Scheer allying himself with social conservative causes. This time around, Poilievre and his team have run a much tighter ship: there have been no big verbal missteps about abortion, equal marriage or other policy Vietnams. Voters have noticed.
4. Poilievre sticks to his key messages. When hunting bear, the legendary Romeo LeBlanc once said to this writer, don’t get distracted by rabbit tracks. Poilievre didn’t and doesn’t. After becoming leader in 2022, the Ottawa-area MP maintained a laser-like focus on pocketbook issues, and mostly stayed away from everything else. The top issue for voters was cost-of-living, too. It worked.
Warren,
The strategist says Pierre could win. The second strategist says Yes, theoretically he could win. But what does the gut say when you throw into the mix the two personalities of the leaders, such as they are? In short, two personalities that are at least disappointing for lack of a better word. It becomes a choice of the lesser of two “evils” and what does the gut say to that? My gut says if Pierre doesn’t retool and come off as more statesman-like, he loses. So far, people are looking for an excuse not to vote CPC, while giving Carney and the Liberals a free pass. Only Pierre can remedy that by the way he approaches retail politics going forward. If he stays the same, we lose. Period.
I think you’re right, and I think it’s too late for Poilievre. The Liberals have to fight like they’re losing, and then they’ll win. The conservatives have to shed a lot of the trump style baggage, but when they do that they risk leaking votes to the People’s Party, and I don’t think, considering Pierre’s style, that those center of the road voters will vote for him anyway. Not when they can pick a safe, sensible and pragmatic Carney.
Poilievre’s albatross is Donald Trump. Like so many have noted – he’s Trumpy. His talking points, style – he’s Trumpy. His base loves Trump, so you have to ask yourself – do you want somebody in charge of Canada who is influenced by Trumps fans?
Nonsense, of course but do you want someone in charge that spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs while they basically stole from widows and orphans before the 07/08 financial crisis? And then in some kind of weird inverted world, folks like you are patting him on the back for claiming he got us out of the mess he and his ilk created in the first place. I sure don’t but his billionaire friends that you seem to be strangely arm and arm with know they can count on him like they did during 07/08 and Covid when they took their wealth to a whole other level thanks to his inflationary policies.
And number 5 – they’re in his tent. He can’t shake them, we all saw him cheering on the occupiers in Ottawa – the anti-vaxers are so influential in his tent that they’ve coerced the Alberta government – his base, to publish a report riddled with pseudo-science. He caters to them and if he doesn’t they’ll move to the peoples party.
You have billionaires and anti-semites in your tent. What’s your point?
Warren’s point number 7 deals with the fact that Pierre will chew Art up in the debates. That is why I think there will only be 2. It is also too bad they won’t go head to head in the House. We are going to have an election despite the fact that the Liberals’ talking point 30 seconds ago was we couldn’t afford to have one with all the Trump chaos.
Apropos of nothing but I tried to do a bit of reseacrh t0day on the definition of an Order In Council. Anyone know if Art’s imitation of T with whatever he signed yesterday was anything meaningful? Or was it just show? And if not show, why do we bother to have votes on legislation?
Martin,
An O-I-C is roughly our equivalent to a presidential executive order. They originate with the GG, who represents the Executive. When Carney signed, part of the carbon tax immediately went away. One assumes that this decision has to be based on existing or pending legislation in the House. It can and will be challenged in the courts.
Hey CV, by all means, let’s judge people by the company they keep.
‘Two years after Carney took over, Brookfield was still stonewalling the U.S. Senate Finance Committee over a peculiar $1.2 billion Brookfield payout to Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while Kushner was deployed as Trump’s envoy in the Middle East. It was also in 2022 that Brookfield poured $250 million into Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in a deal that Bloomberg News called the consequence of a “longstanding relationship” between Brookfield and Musk.”
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/terry-glavin-who-is-this-mark-carney-guy-anyway
Thoughts?