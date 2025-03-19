, 03.19.2025 07:08 PM

Tonight

This is unexpected. Wish my folks were still here to see it.

1 Comment

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 19, 2025 at 7:43 pm

    Warren,

    Congratulations! An earth angel deserves this and so much more. I couldn’t be more pleased.

    (I’ll bet your parents still can and are beaming proudly.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *