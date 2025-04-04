April 4, MLK

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Since I was a kid – since this day in 1972, in fact, when I started writing a daily journal – I have always taken note of April 4, and said to myself: “April 4. Dr. King.”

Today, more than half a Century ago, Martin Luther King was murdered by a racist in Memphis. Dr. King was a giant of a man, the one whose message continues to resonate across the decades, because racial hatred continues unabated.

He was the one who first said that “anti-Zionism” was, in fact, just plain old anti-Semitism. Worth remembering in these dark post-October 7 days.

I was a kid, and my family was living in Dallas when he was assassinated. I remember it; I remember how scared we were when he was murdered, how it seemed like the end of decency, and the start of something terrible. It was, too.

So. It’s April 4, so many years later, and here is some of his most remarkable speech. Surveying the racists who still crowd the public stage in the U.S., I don’t think we will see the likes of him again.



