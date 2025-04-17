Campaign notebook latest: how to win without losing

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Mark Carney gave an uneasy smile.

Fifteen minutes in, it was a pile-on, and Carney was at the bottom of it.

The Liberal Prime Minister looked a bit tired, and he displayed a bit of exasperation. It mattered, too: the experts say that most viewers watch only the first 20 minutes or so of a political debate, and then they change the channel to White Lotus.

But Carney was responding to attacks in English, and the first segment was about the economy, too: at that point, the Grit boss was figuratively swaddled in a warm blanket, in his total comfort zone. As a former central bank governor, it was a world Carney knew the best. It showed.

In that first segment, Carney fired off some quotable quotes: “We have to have control of our economic destiny.” And: “We can give ourselves more than Donald Trump can ever take away.”

You could almost picture those words slapped onto a Liberal campaign ad – and, actually, you have: Carney has uttered variations on those themes over and over in this election contest. So, too, his favourite defensive line when under siege: “My record is a month long as Prime Minister.” He says that a lot. And: “Catalytic.” He invokes Trump’s name a ton, too. And: “Three points.” He loves his three points.

It’s easy to forget that Carney has been in the big leagues of politics for only a few months. Whether you like him or not, he jumped into the deep end of the pool, and he didn’t drown. Carney’s hidden superpower, we’ve learned, is to be boring and pedantic, and to somehow exceed expectations.

