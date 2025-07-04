Warren — Musings —04.07.2025 09:53 AM Campaign notebook: the view from Washington Here. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: April 7, 2025 at 11:58 am Warren, The MAGA dimwits must be so proud: the Trump WreckingBallTM is proceeding right on schedule! So happy I have the cash to deploy. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Warren,
The MAGA dimwits must be so proud: the Trump WreckingBallTM is proceeding right on schedule! So happy I have the cash to deploy.