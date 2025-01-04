04.01.2025 07:16 AM

Ch-ch-changes

So. Wasn’t a Justin Trudeau fan. Was a critic. There was a lot to criticize.

The newspapers I write for are editorially conservative. We had a shared viewpoint on Mr. Trudeau.

With him gone, I find less to criticize (with the glaring exception of the bounty hunter MP mess). It’s an issue.

So, time to pull up stakes, writing-wise.

Watch this space.

 

  1. Steve T says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Your fans will follow you, WK. However, I would suggest you not abandon your Sun writing gig just yet. There is a lot of runway to come on Mr. Carney – who knows how things will turn out. And in any case, you voice in that newspaper will be a welcome counterpoint.

  2. Martin Dixon says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:38 am

    I have decided to take a page from Ronald’s handbook. I have had it with Pierre:

    https://millards.com/vote-for-dixon/

