Musings —04.01.2025 07:16 AM—
Ch-ch-changes
So. Wasn’t a Justin Trudeau fan. Was a critic. There was a lot to criticize.
The newspapers I write for are editorially conservative. We had a shared viewpoint on Mr. Trudeau.
With him gone, I find less to criticize (with the glaring exception of the bounty hunter MP mess). It’s an issue.
So, time to pull up stakes, writing-wise.
Watch this space.
Your fans will follow you, WK. However, I would suggest you not abandon your Sun writing gig just yet. There is a lot of runway to come on Mr. Carney – who knows how things will turn out. And in any case, you voice in that newspaper will be a welcome counterpoint.
I have decided to take a page from Ronald’s handbook. I have had it with Pierre:
https://millards.com/vote-for-dixon/