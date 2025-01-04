Ch-ch-changes

Warren — Musings —

So. Wasn’t a Justin Trudeau fan. Was a critic. There was a lot to criticize.

The newspapers I write for are editorially conservative. We had a shared viewpoint on Mr. Trudeau.

With him gone, I find less to criticize (with the glaring exception of the bounty hunter MP mess). It’s an issue.

So, time to pull up stakes, writing-wise.

Watch this space.