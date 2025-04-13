Warren — Feature, Musings —04.13.2025 09:58 AM KINSELLACAST 357: Batra on media, politics and more! Hot Nasties new tune world debut! Urback, Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger, Mulroney and more! Plus Laura Jane Grace, Teen Mortgage, The Slow Death and even more! 5 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: April 13, 2025 at 1:51 pm Warren, I don’t lie about mine. LOL. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 13, 2025 at 2:17 pm Warren, The Carney Liberals are ahead only by single digits now: Liaison: Liberals +8; Mainstreet: Liberals +1; Nanos: Liberals +5. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 13, 2025 at 2:20 pm Warren, Wow, Brian has got guts. Kudos. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 13, 2025 at 2:24 pm Warren, Carney makes Harper look unrobotic. Quite an achievement. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 13, 2025 at 2:28 pm Warren, My gut says Carney’s support is now a mile wide but an inch deep. Pierre needs to take full advantage of that. We can still win especially if Carney continues to fumble repeatedly from day to day. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
