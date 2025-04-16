My latest: my take on the French debate

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The French-language debate: Brian Lilley and I watched so you didn’t have to.

Some of my Kinsellian debate rules: people don’t watch debates to have their minds changed – they watch to have their choice ratified. By that standard, Mark Carney did what he had to do. He went into the debate ahead of the others, and that is unlikely to change after the French debate.

Another rule: TV is about pictures, not words. Carney occasionally looked a bit furtive and off-balance – while Pierre Poilievre looked the most at ease. Poilievre looked, dare we say it, Prime Ministerial.

A third Kinsellian rule: voters in their living rooms are the audience – not the moderator or the other leaders. Poilievre did best on that score, and he addressed the camera most often. He wasn’t as angry he is so often in the House of Commons, too. He was calm but assertive.

My take on each contestant:

