My latest: rallies, polls, debates and more

Pierre Poilievre is winning with his rallies. Mark Carney is winning with the pollsters.

What’s really happening?

Well, Greg Lyle is an old friend. He has a poll out with his Innovative Research Group. Full disclosure: Greg and I helped start a certain consulting firm that shall not be named.

He left before I did to start his own very successful polling firm. (More disclosure: I left when I found out that some there were secretly helping out Big tobacco.)

Anyhow. Greg has a poll out and it shows the Tories ahead by one (1) point. This will be a cause for great celebration among some Conservatives, but it shouldn’t be. They were a point ahead on election day in 2019 and 2021, as well. And they lost those.

Well-attended rallies notwithstanding, Team Blue just are not where they need to be. The debates have therefore become very important indeed.

Now, those of us in the media like to go on and on about the tremendous, life-altering importance of so-called “defining moments” in debates. But, honestly, those don’t happen very often at all.

I’ve gotten Prime Ministers and Premiers ready for debates, many times. The strategic objective is always simple. It’s two things: have your issues dominate, and look and sound like a leader.

In the Liberal leadership debates, Mark Carney was clobbered both times by Karina Gould, an articulate MP half his age. He had never run for high public office before, or participated in a debate like that, and it showed. He was the proverbial fish out of water.

Being the boring and pedantic technocrat has worked for him when the contrast is with Donald Trump, however. Trump is like a Tasmanian devil on Benzedrine. In that frame, Carney just needs to look like an adult who has a basic understanding of economics and logic.

