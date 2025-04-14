My latest: Warren’s war room rules

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The first rule of fight club: don’t talk about fight club.

The second rule of fight club: don’t talk about fight club.

The third rule: if you break the first or second rule, Warren will fire your ass, and you will never work in politics again.

Yours Truly ran many war rooms for Jean Chretien and Dalton McGuinty between 1992 and 2011. We did okay in those campaigns.

On day one of every campaign, when all of my fresh-faced war room charges were still well-rested and still committed to regular bathing, I would relate the three above rules. It was a ritual, always observed.

It wasn’t because I was a fan of David Fincher’s 1999 cult film – although I did like his cinematic social satire quite a bit. I recited the three rules because they could spell the difference between the campaign’s victory or defeat.

My war roomers weren’t allowed to tell spouses or significant others about what they did on the campaign. They weren’t allowed to say anything on social media. In particular, if a member of the news media approached them with a microphone – and that happened a few times – they were to be as silent as a POW.

