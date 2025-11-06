Feature, Musings —06.11.2025 06:54 AM—
A documentary about the truth
What began as an investigation into antisemitism and bias led us to something much bigger:
A coordinated, well-funded global effort to distort the truth about Gaza, demonize Israel, and push propaganda across the West — online, on campuses, and in our institutions.
We’ve traveled, filmed, and uncovered the real story — and you’ll get a glimpse of it in this trailer here.
But to finish the film and expose this disinformation machine, we need your help:
Please watch the trailer, back us on Kickstarter (every dollar counts), and share this campaign as far and wide as you can.
Your support gets us one step closer to our goal of ensuring this documentary is seen.
Warren fyi if you’re not aware, there’s a very good article in the Free Press regarding Qatar’s role in all of this shit. Bari Weiss had the authors on her Honestly podcast. It blew my mind, I had no idea just how entwined the Qataris are with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. And how much money the Qataris are throwing at US and other politicians and businesses. Also how we get this sanitized English language version of Al Jazeera but the Arab version is a toxic stew of pro Hamas anti Semitism.
Doc,
Qatar expertly plays a double game. Of course, they’ve been pro-Hamas and Hezbollah for ages. As for Al Jazeera, if you like breathing you better go on and on about the martyrs and other such topics.