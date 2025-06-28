Feature, Musings —06.28.2025 05:13 PM—
Carney gets Trumped
Swing, batter!
Full disclosure and I confess: I campaigned for the Democrats.
Now, not every Democrat lacks a soul. Many of them are decent. But a quite a few of them, as recent events make clear, have became willing hostages of Jew-hating, democracy-destroying, Hamas-fetishizing crypto-Nazis.
As a volunteer on Democratic presidential campaigns – for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024 – I was on the team that played against Donald Trump several times. In so doing, I learned three important things.
One, Trump campaigned on killing free trade, and he’s doing just that. He’s got a mandate to kill free trade, in fact, from 77 million registered voters.
Two, he may have written a book called The Art of the Deal – but he never, ever does a deal where he doesn’t come out on top. Ever.
Three, he loves making the elites look bad.
Those are the guiding principles in Donald Trump’s political career, and – along with my friends Hillary, Joe and Kamala – I’ve never forgotten them. Despite his penchant for fibbing, Trump is pretty transparent about the big picture stuff. He is who he is. (Unfortunately.)
Which brings us to Friday afternoon, and Prime Minister Mark Carney learning the above-noted Trump Truisms™ the hard way. It’s unclear, at this point, whether Carney’s political popularity is going to take a hit. But there’s no doubt that the Liberal leader has just experienced his first major policy and political failure.
Warren,
The press hyped up this issue beyond measure. It was as if it was a given, and such sentiment was at the very least utter nonsense. Might I suggest that the UK Free Trade deal is instructive: it came through in a flurry, was politically jettisoned, and then, rather dramatically, was suddenly and unexpectedly imbued with the breath of life as soon as its contents were primarily and almost singularly to Trump’s advantage. Expect much more of the same here. No doubt Carney is already well aware of that.
Funny, I think the opposite. I don’t think for a moment that Carney has or ever will trust Trump on any issue, ever. He’s an international banker…. which indicates he has faith in virtually nothing. He’s seen clowns like Trump before and he isn’t fooled by any of it.
But…. Carney will indeed play along as if he does believe Trump… if he thinks playing that silly game serves Canada’s interest in the moment. In the event that Trump actually does want to concede something, Carney will be ready for it.
Take a look at Carney’s moves since being elected. Not the pace or positioning of someone who believes things will work out. Quite the opposite.
