Carney gets Trumped

Swing, batter!

Full disclosure and I confess: I campaigned for the Democrats.

Now, not every Democrat lacks a soul. Many of them are decent. But a quite a few of them, as recent events make clear, have became willing hostages of Jew-hating, democracy-destroying, Hamas-fetishizing crypto-Nazis.

As a volunteer on Democratic presidential campaigns – for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024 – I was on the team that played against Donald Trump several times. In so doing, I learned three important things.

One, Trump campaigned on killing free trade, and he’s doing just that. He’s got a mandate to kill free trade, in fact, from 77 million registered voters.

Two, he may have written a book called The Art of the Deal – but he never, ever does a deal where he doesn’t come out on top. Ever.

Three, he loves making the elites look bad.

Those are the guiding principles in Donald Trump’s political career, and – along with my friends Hillary, Joe and Kamala – I’ve never forgotten them. Despite his penchant for fibbing, Trump is pretty transparent about the big picture stuff. He is who he is. (Unfortunately.)

Which brings us to Friday afternoon, and Prime Minister Mark Carney learning the above-noted Trump Truisms™ the hard way. It’s unclear, at this point, whether Carney’s political popularity is going to take a hit. But there’s no doubt that the Liberal leader has just experienced his first major policy and political failure.

