Warren — Musings —06.12.2025 08:11 AM Eylon Levy interviews me about the information war 3 Comments Pipes says: June 12, 2025 at 10:49 am Excellent interview. Really alarming! Well done. Proud of ya son. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2025 at 6:33 pm Warren, What else but A+. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 12, 2025 at 8:26 pm Warren, It’s fucking good that you and E. are back in Canada. That idiot. He thinks it will be an operation lasting “a few days.” It won’t go the way he thinks. Israeli civilians and Iranian ones will suffer horribly before this is over. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Excellent interview. Really alarming! Well done.
Proud of ya son.
Warren,
What else but A+.
Warren,
It’s fucking good that you and E. are back in Canada. That idiot. He thinks it will be an operation lasting “a few days.” It won’t go the way he thinks. Israeli civilians and Iranian ones will suffer horribly before this is over.