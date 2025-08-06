Warren — Feature, Musings —06.08.2025 08:40 AM KINSELLACAST 365: Carney a closet conservative? With Lilley, Mraz, Belanger, Kheiriddin, Mulroney – plus Brit-ish bands with guitars and accents 25 Comments Martin Dixon says: June 8, 2025 at 10:31 am Palma Violets did a cover of Rock Your Baby! Literally one of the first huge disco hits ever and written by two of the KC guys(three of whom were the backing musicians). https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0hMXHLjWKB70WfYb8d6iW5?si=21bea510fbe74558 Reply Martin Dixon says: June 8, 2025 at 10:37 am Oops. Wrong link: https://open.spotify.com/track/7e6IjOefyEMG7Wn8gBogIA?si=c8f7ba3286fd4497 Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 2:41 pm Warren, Being negative still sells, but it won’t win elections next time, as Trump fatigue won’t help win elections any longer. (And yes, I do slow down like everyone else.) Trump thinks he can have a third coming. He won’t. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 2:44 pm Warren, Carney wants something from India. Imagine that. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 3:46 pm Realpolitik must never be used as a pretext to condone murder. Reply Douglas+W says: June 8, 2025 at 2:45 pm Carney, a closet Conservative? Let’s see what his forthcoming budget looks like. Friday’s comment: Muslim values are Canadian values will be stuck in people’s minds for some time. Doubt, folks dig Sharia law. Just sayin’ Reply Martin Dixon says: June 9, 2025 at 7:24 am Did he ever take time out from that speech to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day that gave him the right to make that comparison? No closet conservative and/or the version of Carney that ran on that silly “elbows up” ten minutes ago for that matter would use the Orwellian term de-carbonized oil and still provide a veto to the provinces on infrastructure projects. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 2:52 pm Warren, If you call Carney a progressive conservative, that might mean that you consider him to be further right than a Blue Liberal? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 2:54 pm Warren, If Pierre knows he needs to move to the center as both of us have argued, so far he’s doing a damned fine job of NOT moving to the political center. He and Byrne will bury the CPC in the next election. What else is new? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 3:04 pm Warren, The NDP and Bloc will never sink Carney. Why? Because it almost guarantees that the Liberals get a majority next time and both parties already know it. Reply Douglas+W says: June 8, 2025 at 5:28 pm Ronald, New Democrats: deep in the red. Bloc: worried they’ll lose more seats to the Libs. Lots of positive vibes from Carney. But so far, just big talk. Small consolation for folks who are strugglin’ Reply Martin Dixon says: June 9, 2025 at 8:16 am The NDP caucus that is left are true believers(and are pissed) and I am told that once they get a schmill in the bank, they will vote no confidence. I am not sure where Carney gets his majority once the NDP types realize they have been sold a bunch of shite and if the CPC hangs on to their 41%? You would think that 41% would be even more committed. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 3:20 pm Warren, No trade deal with the UK or Canada anytime soon. Trump is relying on the Emergency Powers Act, which is not in any way a trade or even free-trade piece of legislation. The Administration is appropriating the powers exclusively assigned to Congress, just like Biden did in other areas. So, expect the SCOTUS to trash his Executive orders. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 3:29 pm Warren, Too fucking funny. Nanos says the leader’s popularity is dropping and he remains so dense and clueless that he won’t make a single move to change that. Can’t wait for the leadership convention after we lose spectacularly in the next election. Politics can be so satisfying when two joined-at-the-hip-dolts run the show. Political orgasm time! This guy is finally getting exactly what he so richly deserves. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 3:33 pm Warren, Newsom is too tax and spend for middle America. Reply Martin Dixon says: June 9, 2025 at 6:51 am I pull this out whenever anyone has the “gall”(her word not mine to quote John Kennedy!) to think that Newsom is a credible candidate. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3MAeknPp0X/ Reply Douglas+W says: June 9, 2025 at 7:25 am Ronald, The guy is slick. Folks will fall for his empty words + good looks. He’s Trudeau South Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 9, 2025 at 5:06 pm Douglas, The last SlickWilly was called Clinton. Reply The Doctor says: June 9, 2025 at 5:58 pm I think Slick Willie Clinton was a far, far more talented politician than Gavin Newsom. Newsom has the advantage of being in the Bluest of Blue States. Bubba had to win office in Arkansas. He knew how to connect with ordinary working-class Americans. He actually liked eating at McDonald’s. That said, I do see it as encouraging that Newsom has in some cases criticized the activist lefty wing of the Democratic Party. But there needs to be way more of that. That wing of that party is unbelievably out of touch with reality. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 3:43 pm Warren, Agree with you. Canada should be doing to India what Harper did to Iran. There must be diplomatic consequences and severe ones at that. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 4:03 pm Warren, People who are POS remain POS. They’re always looking for someone new to hate. Air Canada just learned that lesson. Those assholes want to intimidate the employer on who they hire as employees. Fuck ’em. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 8, 2025 at 4:10 pm Mark, Remember how things went much better when Gould was Government House leader? Not MacKinnon… Maybe, just maybe, Mulroney should have talked about that. Reply Martin Dixon says: June 9, 2025 at 7:05 am Gaffigan, Carvey and Spade riffing Kennedy on Fly: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/KtafIkIwNsc Reply Martin Dixon says: June 9, 2025 at 7:58 am If you played that Dunts track(very good by the way), I don’t think you have since I have been listening. I would have noticed an Outkast cover on this podcast. You definitely have played that Best Of Friends track(May 15, 2022 just for the record). Banger. Eagles meets Air meets punk. Reply Martin Dixon says: June 10, 2025 at 6:35 am So I am watching Carney talk about how we are going to hit the 2% spending target for defence this year. I am thinking, how is that possible. Turns out it isn’t! 