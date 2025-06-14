Warren — Feature, Musings —06.14.2025 05:06 PM KINSELLACAST 366: Fathers here, fathers gone. Plus Mraz, Mulroney and more. And the right songs. 3 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: June 15, 2025 at 2:07 pm Warren, This is an issue where selective recall predominates: look back at two nation-states that have been sponsors of worldwide terrorism for decades. Both of them achieved nuclear warhead status, one thanks to CANDU reactors, and the worldwide community did precisely diddly about that. So, the manufactured outrage and no-questions-asked-blanket-approval of Israel’s actions is just a little bit rich. Reply Martin Dixon says: June 15, 2025 at 6:06 pm We can only hope that the Isreali strike does not lead to a global conflict. I can still remember being 1000 miles from home north of Thunder Bay when the Yom Kippur war broke out and I thought that there was a chance I might not see my family again. Been a fan of that Replacements track for forty years and this just hit me. When it first came on, I am thinking what is Kinsella doing playing Peter Gabriel: https://open.spotify.com/track/2grqilf5SUJFx0WYMFpaOO?si=d8131b3cc89f4bf6 Went down a bit of a rabbit hole on that Lisa O’Neill track featured at the end of Peaky Blinders. Did not realize nor had I ever heard the Dylan original: https://open.spotify.com/track/4nBjbqj7nKd7Rsa7HJ3VtX?si=c9b501233bb64ccf Reply EsterHazyWasALoser says: June 16, 2025 at 6:47 am With respect to the actions of Israel, the Israelis will so whatever they think is necessary to protect themselves. They live in a pretty rough neighbourhood, and as opposed to the obsequious and holier-than-thou Liberals in Ottawa, (who rely on the Americans to protect them), they can’t afford to make any mistakes and expect to survive. PM Carney wants better relations with India for business reasons. I suspect that is all he cares about. Diaspora politicking has been something all Canadian parties are guilty of. Really glad to hear John Mraz again; he’s my favourite guest. I hope your Father’s Day went well Warren. I know why it is a difficult day for you. I won’t presume to suggest how your dad would feel about things, but IMHO you’re okay. Take care. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Warren,
This is an issue where selective recall predominates: look back at two nation-states that have been sponsors of worldwide terrorism for decades. Both of them achieved nuclear warhead status, one thanks to CANDU reactors, and the worldwide community did precisely diddly about that. So, the manufactured outrage and no-questions-asked-blanket-approval of Israel’s actions is just a little bit rich.
We can only hope that the Isreali strike does not lead to a global conflict. I can still remember being 1000 miles from home north of Thunder Bay when the Yom Kippur war broke out and I thought that there was a chance I might not see my family again.
Been a fan of that Replacements track for forty years and this just hit me. When it first came on, I am thinking what is Kinsella doing playing Peter Gabriel:
https://open.spotify.com/track/2grqilf5SUJFx0WYMFpaOO?si=d8131b3cc89f4bf6
Went down a bit of a rabbit hole on that Lisa O’Neill track featured at the end of Peaky Blinders. Did not realize nor had I ever heard the Dylan original:
https://open.spotify.com/track/4nBjbqj7nKd7Rsa7HJ3VtX?si=c9b501233bb64ccf
With respect to the actions of Israel, the Israelis will so whatever they think is necessary to protect themselves. They live in a pretty rough neighbourhood, and as opposed to the obsequious and holier-than-thou Liberals in Ottawa, (who rely on the Americans to protect them), they can’t afford to make any mistakes and expect to survive. PM Carney wants better relations with India for business reasons. I suspect that is all he cares about. Diaspora politicking has been something all Canadian parties are guilty of. Really glad to hear John Mraz again; he’s my favourite guest. I hope your Father’s Day went well Warren. I know why it is a difficult day for you. I won’t presume to suggest how your dad would feel about things, but IMHO you’re okay. Take care.