, 06.22.2025 08:40 AM

KINSELLACAST 367: Life in Wartime with Iran with Mark Berlin, Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger – plus Dirty Epics, Grandma’s House, Claire, Sea Lemon

2 Comments

  1. Martin Dixon says:
    June 22, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I said to someone yesterday that why are they making such a big deal about moving B2s to Guam when flying east from the east coast of the USA to Iran is almost as close.

    Also got a chuckle of T’s “thank you for your attention to this matter” like it was a note to his concrete suppler at one of his towers. If the whole thing is going to go for a shit, might as well have a laugh on the way out.

    Music was great. Sea Lemon very shoe gaze ish. Cynical was released on an EP by her a couple of months before the album and it’s great too:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5aV0DIQK8U

    Ecca Vandal very good too but we have been over that(the Go-Gos vibe)!

  2. Martin Dixon says:
    June 22, 2025 at 2:06 pm

    If anyone wants a basic understanding of why the US attacked Iran, find Rubio’s interview on Face The Nation.

