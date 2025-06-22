Warren — Feature, Musings —06.22.2025 08:40 AM KINSELLACAST 367: Life in Wartime with Iran with Mark Berlin, Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger – plus Dirty Epics, Grandma’s House, Claire, Sea Lemon 2 Comments Martin Dixon says: June 22, 2025 at 1:50 pm I said to someone yesterday that why are they making such a big deal about moving B2s to Guam when flying east from the east coast of the USA to Iran is almost as close. Also got a chuckle of T’s “thank you for your attention to this matter” like it was a note to his concrete suppler at one of his towers. If the whole thing is going to go for a shit, might as well have a laugh on the way out. Music was great. Sea Lemon very shoe gaze ish. Cynical was released on an EP by her a couple of months before the album and it’s great too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5aV0DIQK8U Ecca Vandal very good too but we have been over that(the Go-Gos vibe)! Reply Martin Dixon says: June 22, 2025 at 2:06 pm If anyone wants a basic understanding of why the US attacked Iran, find Rubio’s interview on Face The Nation. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
