My latest: stop that policy thief!

“Pierre Poilievre, call 911.

A banker has broken into your place, and is stealing all of your ideas.”

It’s a bit of an exaggeration to make a point, of course – Liberal Mark Carney hasn’t stolen all of the Conservative leader’s ideas. But it’s mostly true.

Ascertaining Carney’s motive isn’t difficult: under Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party (and the government it led) had careened wildly to the Left. The Grits had become unmoored from their historic positions on a host of issues, and had devolved into a pious, preachy woke-ist cult, one that ceaselessly lectured everyone about how they should run their lives.

As predicted in this space, Trudeau left, Trump arrived, and Mark Carney appeared at precisely the right moment. He immediately commenced stealing Conservative policy planks. Here’s a roundup of the top five stolen items.

