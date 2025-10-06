Feature, Musings —06.10.2025 12:00 PM—
My latest: stop that policy thief!
“Pierre Poilievre, call 911.
A banker has broken into your place, and is stealing all of your ideas.”
It’s a bit of an exaggeration to make a point, of course – Liberal Mark Carney hasn’t stolen all of the Conservative leader’s ideas. But it’s mostly true.
Ascertaining Carney’s motive isn’t difficult: under Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party (and the government it led) had careened wildly to the Left. The Grits had become unmoored from their historic positions on a host of issues, and had devolved into a pious, preachy woke-ist cult, one that ceaselessly lectured everyone about how they should run their lives.
As predicted in this space, Trudeau left, Trump arrived, and Mark Carney appeared at precisely the right moment. He immediately commenced stealing Conservative policy planks. Here’s a roundup of the top five stolen items.
If you watch him in QP, he can’t even keep a straight face when he talks about his “new” government.
Warren,
Steve Boots NAILS IT on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyYdY1grC18
Burned out former(thank god for small blessings) teacher guy who wears a wool cap in the summer trying to get click bait to put food on the table. He may have some good points but everyone is trying to get away for their summer vacay and we will take all this up again in the fall. Carney is babbling away about extending the summer sitting but that ain’t happening. He is settling in nicely. If he were serious about getting some actual legislation passed, then he would have introduced more than he has(aren’t we in the middle of some sort of existential crisis-remember that-that was so cute-elbows up!) and they would be sitting until midnight.
Martin,
True. But the leader needs to start worrying. The Nanos and Abacus polls aren’t, how should I put it? Comforting. IMHO, it’s the beginning of the long and protracted slide right to political irrelevance as a party leader. You won’t see me crying, to quote the late Tutu. As for the bright side, he and Jagmeet can go for coffee now, five times a week! LOL.
Martin,
Do you think SaintByrneTM lets him cry on her lap?
Empty suit
Am I the only one who thinks that the Minister of Government Transformation literally sounds like DOGE?
Martin,
Count me in.
Like they said in the past. A Carney can always spot a rube.
And Carney just hired the guy for his “new” government that helped him blow a hole in the deficit from 2016 on. And some bright people are falling for it.
Warren,
The Quebec Liberals choose a new leader on Saturday. Talk about another party going nowhere fast. I’m for Blackburn, for the record.
Warren,
Nanos now has Pierre at 26%.