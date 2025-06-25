My latest: the Noa Argamani story

Warren — Feature, Musings —

In a week of terrible news – antisemitic protests getting worse in Toronto and elsewhere, an Israel-hating candidate coming first in the New York City Democratic primary, polls showing a substantial number opposing Donald Trump’s justifiable attempt to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons program – there is some good news. There is.

It comes in the form of a quiet, almost-shy young woman, Noa Argamani.

You may be unfamiliar with Noa’s name, but you have probably heard about the 28-year-old Israeli’s story. It is an extraordinary one, and it is a story that provides some hope in dark and dangerous times.

On October 7, 2023, Noa and her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, were at the Nova Music Festival in Israel’s South. Early on the morning of that terrible day, hundreds of Hamas terrorists descended on the festival site, and commenced killing and raping and torturing the young people who had gathered there.

Nearly 350 of them were killed that day, and many more were wounded, some grievously. Some 44 were taken hostage by Hamas.

Noa and Avinatan were among them.

Hamas filmed much of it, and posted their crimes online. In one video clip, Noa is seen being taken away on the back of a motorcycle by a Palestinian civilian, calling out: “Don’t kill me!” Her arms are outstretched, reaching for Avinatan. It would be the last time she saw him.

[To read more, subscribe here]