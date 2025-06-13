My latest: why israel had no choice

Warren — Feature, Musings —

We were beside the border with Gaza, in Israel’s South, when the artillery shell hit. The explosion was pretty big, and it landed behind where I was standing.

I was there with a mostly-American film crew to shoot our documentary, The Campaign. It’s about the propaganda war against Israel and the West. At the moment the shell exploded, I had been relating how Hamas took out communications and warning systems on October 7, 2023.

The explosion shook the ground, and members of the crew dove for cover. I didn’t really think about what I did, until afterwards, when one of the film’s producers sent me the clip of the moment.

I didn’t move. I just stood there. Kind of dumb, I know, but I figure I had become an unofficial Israeli at that moment.

I know this from spending several weeks in Israel over the past year. When you are there, sirens go off pretty regularly, and everyone starts to hustle – or, increasingly, stroll – towards a bomb shelter. The shelters have lots of different names: mamad, miklat, merhav mugan, migunit, and quite a few others. Like, you know, the Inuit have many different words for “snow” – because there is so much of it.

