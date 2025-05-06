Warren — Musings —06.05.2025 02:27 PM Wow. Just wow. 16 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: June 5, 2025 at 4:06 pm Warren, Surprised Musk didn’t mention the other guy while he was at it. I wonder why? Reply Douglas+W says: June 5, 2025 at 5:43 pm Jimmy Carville is going to have a field day with this one Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 5, 2025 at 4:11 pm Warren, You know what they say: dog eat dog. Reply The Doctor says: June 6, 2025 at 4:40 pm Great Ted Nugent song! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 5, 2025 at 4:15 pm Warren, Brother Elon hasn’t changed sides. It’s just a lateral move, strategically speaking. That sound you hear is Trump’s lawyers suing. Reply Douglas+W says: June 5, 2025 at 5:39 pm Let ’em sue. Everything gets put on the table Reply Steve T says: June 5, 2025 at 9:14 pm I am getting the biggest dang bucket of popcorn for this feud. It’s gonna be awesome. Two reprehensible a-holes with pea brains, trying to out-a-hole each other with their limited intellect. It’s like watching two mentally-impaired orangutangs hurl feces at each other. Except dumber. Couldn’t happen to two more deserving guys. Reply EsterHazyWasALoser says: June 6, 2025 at 7:14 am History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. No wonder that the BRIC nations no longer take the West seriously. Reply Pipes says: June 6, 2025 at 9:15 am I guess in the psychics of politics you can’t have two dictators occupying the same space at the same time. I wonder, at that level of debauchery if the President was a contributing member, and if the title ‘pedophile’ will be added as post nominal letters to the President. I expect it all to disappear into a new era of Area 51,as usual. Reply The Doctor says: June 6, 2025 at 4:53 pm It’s also reflective of the fact that pedo has been the go-to ultimate insult in US right wing circles for years now — note that that’s at the heart of QAnon, Pizzagate etc. So extremely on brand. And remember Elon slandered that rescue diver by accusing of being a pedo. Only the best people! Reply Wink Dinkerson says: June 6, 2025 at 5:54 pm No offence to the Trump haters but the same logic applies. If Trump was on the documents why did the dems not release them. If Clinton or Biden were on the Documents why did the republicans not release them? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 6, 2025 at 6:04 pm Warren, Not to get too picky but in the case of the two who shall not be named, what we’re really talking about is Ephebophilia. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 6, 2025 at 6:42 pm Warren, Now, Musky has moved on to alleged Trump and Epstein videos. Anyone who believes that Epstein voluntarily terminated himself has spent too much time in the Land of Oz. Nothing changes when it comes to the Deep State. They are so consistent and case-effective… Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 6, 2025 at 6:44 pm Meanwhile, thanks to the JFK document dump, the collateral damage number of suspect deaths has now passed 160. Yes, thoroughly case-effective I’d say. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: June 6, 2025 at 6:50 pm My personal favourite is when Mac Wallace faked his own death in a car crash. Ah, that decades-old then unidentified fingerprint on the sixth floor of the TSBD. Chutzpah at its worst. Reply Derek Pearce says: June 6, 2025 at 10:21 pm Not from me but ” the wheels fell of this bromance faster than a Cybetruk’s!” Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Warren,
Surprised Musk didn’t mention the other guy while he was at it. I wonder why?
Jimmy Carville is going to have a field day with this one
Warren,
You know what they say: dog eat dog.
Great Ted Nugent song!
Warren,
Brother Elon hasn’t changed sides. It’s just a lateral move, strategically speaking.
That sound you hear is Trump’s lawyers suing.
Let ’em sue.
Everything gets put on the table
I am getting the biggest dang bucket of popcorn for this feud. It’s gonna be awesome. Two reprehensible a-holes with pea brains, trying to out-a-hole each other with their limited intellect.
It’s like watching two mentally-impaired orangutangs hurl feces at each other. Except dumber. Couldn’t happen to two more deserving guys.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. No wonder that the BRIC nations no longer take the West seriously.
I guess in the psychics of politics you can’t have two dictators occupying the same space at the same time.
I wonder, at that level of debauchery if the President was a contributing member, and if the title ‘pedophile’ will be added as post nominal letters to the President. I expect it all to disappear into a new era of Area 51,as usual.
It’s also reflective of the fact that pedo has been the go-to ultimate insult in US right wing circles for years now — note that that’s at the heart of QAnon, Pizzagate etc. So extremely on brand. And remember Elon slandered that rescue diver by accusing of being a pedo.
Only the best people!
No offence to the Trump haters but the same logic applies. If Trump was on the documents why did the dems not release them. If Clinton or Biden were on the Documents why did the republicans not release them?
Warren,
Not to get too picky but in the case of the two who shall not be named, what we’re really talking about is Ephebophilia.
Warren,
Now, Musky has moved on to alleged Trump and Epstein videos. Anyone who believes that Epstein voluntarily terminated himself has spent too much time in the Land of Oz. Nothing changes when it comes to the Deep State. They are so consistent and case-effective…
Meanwhile, thanks to the JFK document dump, the collateral damage number of suspect deaths has now passed 160. Yes, thoroughly case-effective I’d say.
My personal favourite is when Mac Wallace faked his own death in a car crash. Ah, that decades-old then unidentified fingerprint on the sixth floor of the TSBD.
Chutzpah at its worst.
Not from me but ” the wheels fell of this bromance faster than a Cybetruk’s!”