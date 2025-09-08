Musings —08.09.2025 06:36 AM—
How Prime Ministers are tested
When a Canadian Jewish man is viciously attacked and beaten for being a Jew, in front of his child, the response should not be to tweet about a fucking cat.
The Prime Minister I worked for wouldn’t have done that.
Carney is an empty suit
Douglas,
The empty suit is still doing better than our jerk:
https://abacusdata.ca/abacus-data-poll-canadian-political-opinions-stable-as-trade-talks-continue/
Ronald,
Abacus Data, polling July 31st to August 7th, 1,686 participants: Liberals 43% Conservatives 40%
Let’s see if these numbers hold once the House resume, providing the Libs don’t prorogue
Douglas,
The top line numbers are meaningless. Everyone is WRONG when they say that the last and next election was/is about Trump. It’s about who’s the party leader? Do you like him? Are you comfortable voting for his party? And finally, which swings the most progressive votes, is that leader a dickhead? To ask that last question is to answer it…I rest my case.
Douglas,
The byelection is already fixed no matter the leader’s number when he wins. Same thing for the so-called leadership review vote. It’s not for nothing that the convention is in Calgary. The house will be packed jam full with Westerners. So, as soon as the leader wins, I’m gone. This time for good. They won’t miss me and I sure won’t miss them either.
You’ll be back because you dislike this bunch of Liberals as much as I do
Using “Westerners” as an epithet is not going to move anyone to support your position. Frankly it’s beneath you.
Paige,
My comment is not meant as derogatory. It’s no secret that CPC members from the Western provinces are more conservative than their Eastern, Atlantic or Northern counterparts. They’re the people who largely cheered when Harper blocked Charest. Most of them are loyal to the current leader and have no desire or anticipation of a change. That’s democracy. Point being that if the leader remains, the party will not become more progressive or moderate. As simple as that. So, the only logical alternative is to leave and recreate the two-party rump on the right. That’s our only chance as centrist and moderates to win. The CPC is already too right-wing for at least a plurality of voting Canadians. The last election amply demonstrated that for all to see. And our guy is a jackass. Translation: he’ll never be indirectly elected as PM. Not ever. Some prefer to delude themselves. I’m not one of them.
Douglas,
We have three great potential leaders in the wings. Two of them have no chance in the next leadership race if they run as CPC leadership candidates. Their names are MacKay and Mulroney. Ford could win the CPC leadership, but it would be at least an uphill climb. Don’t think the party has the balls to rally around a Ford candidacy…so, recreate the PCP and let the three of them duke it out. One of them would be the next PCP leader.
And then there are two more great candidates who have no chance in a CPC race because they get to wear the scarlet letter, given that neither passes the party’s purist test. One’s called Kenney and the other Moore.
With the constant support the Liberals and now Carney give to the Palestinians along with the constant demonizing of everything Israel and the Jews do, is it any wonder the pro Hamas crowd feels enabled to carry out their open antisemitism and violence against Canadian Jews with little fear of repercussions? Jew hatred has been going on for thousands of years and it seems is generally sanctioned by the rulers of the day. I’m losing hope it will ever change.
Warren,
Here’s Carney’s response.
From The Hindustan Times:
“A Jewish man was violently attacked in front of his children on Friday afternoon in Montreal [ ]. The incident occurred in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, CBC reported.
[ ] Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the assault in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, calling it “an appalling act of violence.”
“Everyone in Canada has an inalienable right to live in safety. My thoughts are with the victim and his family as they recover, and my support is with law enforcement as they work to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Carney wrote.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also addressed the incident on social media, calling the attack “deeply troubling.”
“I am deeply troubled by the violent and unacceptable attack against a Jewish community leader that occurred yesterday in Villeray—St-Michel—Parc-Extension,” she wrote on X Saturday. “My thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones.”
And from Pierre Poilièvre:
“A Jewish father was attacked in broad daylight in front of his kids in Montreal. This is appalling and unacceptable. No family should have to live in fear in Canada. We must stop the antisemitism that has exploded in our communities. If you have any information, please contact the police immediately to apprehend the person responsible.”
Warren,
Finally back after another round with the Dickwad…