KINSELLACAST 374: Extra long with no SFH whatsoever – but with Lilley, Pierson, Znaimer! Plus Toots, Slits, Dirty Nil and Swell Maps!

43 Comments

Ronald O'Dowd says:
August 18, 2025 at 5:54 pm

Warren,

Thought I would perk up my leader before getting to the KinsellaCast:

Nanos: Liberals +13;
Liaison: Liberals +9;
Abacus: Liberals +3;
Léger: Liberals +10;
Pallas: Liberals +5.

Guess which poll is likely an outlier?

Now, if the leader wins, I'll be the one being magnanimous…I'll upgrade him from dickwad to dickhead. And even better than that, if he makes it this winter, I'll move him up again to plain ole dick!

Reply

Douglas+W says:
August 20, 2025 at 6:12 am

Ronald,

Abacus Data had the most participants: 1,650-plus
Nanos, around 1,000

Reply

Ronald O'Dowd says:
August 20, 2025 at 2:31 pm

Douglas,

Sample size is always important except when four other pollsters get results that reinforce the prevailing trend as is the case here. The leader is a dud. His preferred PM numbers, across the board, seal the deal for Carney and his incompetents. Reply Douglas+W says: August 22, 2025 at 7:04 am Liberals feel threatened by the guy. Otherwise, they would just ignore him Reply Martin Dixon says: August 22, 2025 at 9:41 am We said that about Franky when he saw the shift too. He was an outlier. https://x.com/DavidColetto/status/1958868818849157521 Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 18, 2025 at 6:05 pm Warren, Belated birthday best wishes to the Renaissance ManTM who has no greater talent than his writing. NYT calibre, before they went bonkers. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 18, 2025 at 7:19 pm Warren, Carney is where he’s most comfortable: sitting right in Air Canada management’s pocket…cut the salaries, bonuses, and stock options of those hypocritical bastards and distribute the money to the flight attendants. God bless the flight attendants. Reply Curious v says: August 21, 2025 at 12:24 pm Agreed!!!! Reply Curious v says: August 21, 2025 at 12:25 pm Not the th ing about carney – but I agree flight attendants should certainly be paid for all their time on the job – what a disgrace !!!!! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 18, 2025 at 7:22 pm Warren, And where are the fucking pilots? Are they AWOL? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 18, 2025 at 7:29 pm Warren, And as far as the precious air travellers are concerned, how many of them are living below the poverty line while “gainfully” employed? I will show some sympathy for those in that category in the private sector, but the rest of ’em can just suck it up. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 19, 2025 at 6:30 pm A lot of the media reports and whining on social media are about what I categorize as rich people’s problems. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 18, 2025 at 7:29 pm A belated happy birthday. One of my baby sisters turned 62 on the same day and I missed it because she is not on The Faceplace. Missed my music fix last week so was stumbling around on my own and came across the Wings Of Desire and they are my current favourite band. Shades of Joy Division, Nation of Language, Killers, Arcade Fire, Jesus and Mary Chain, etc. Find this week was your closer today. Wasn’t familiar with Swell Maps or their influences. The Helicopter Spies a banger. Oh and I didn’t think I would make it to 65 either and literally voted against allowing partners to stick around my firm past that age when I was only 27. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 18, 2025 at 7:38 pm The internet needs to do its thing and make all the Trudeau appointed morons who made the nonsensical decision about Brian Mulroney famous. Dr. Michael Carroll Ms. Karen Aird Hon. Patricia Bovey Mr. Bernard Thériault Mr. Michael Philpott Ms. Sarah Jerome Mr. Russell Grosse Ms. Jessica Kotierk Dr. Stephen Azzi Mr. Harry Holman Mr. Aly Ndiaye (alias Webster) Dr. Valerie Korinek Ms. Rae Mombourquette Ms. Leslie Weir Dr. Tim Cook Ms. Nadine Spence Apropos of nothing but Brookfield owns over 30 million shares of Air Canada. Elbows up! Reply Sean says: August 19, 2025 at 12:15 am Brian is lost at sea in this episode. Sorry, there’s no sense in denying it. Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama would never have even considered organizing a despicable meeting like that with Putin. He is the lowest level of filthy, demented scum presently wasting fresh air on planet earth. If Putin and Trump filled out their last days, shivering and naked, chained by their necks to a grimy wall at Gitmo, it would be better than they deserve. Reply Curious V says: August 20, 2025 at 10:08 am Well said Sean !!! Reply Curious v says: August 20, 2025 at 11:32 am The Americans should be arming the Ukrainians to the teeth, and at the same time cutting off Russia’s oil business – that would end the war without caving to Putin the scum. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 19, 2025 at 12:19 am Up looking at results-I hope Bonnie enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame. Back to flapping elbows I guess. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 19, 2025 at 5:30 pm Martin, Well, at least she has some common sense, wanting to represent her constituents rather than having the faux Albertan as their MP. This character has been in Ontario since the Bronze Age. But Alberta is land of the deluded anyway. 80.4% of voters think this guy is the next prime minister. Only in their dreams, if they get lucky, that is. This is Act I of the CPC Collective Suicide Pact. Act II will come in Calgary, and the finale, Act III, will play out in the spring election when Carney wipes the floor with Skippy’s sorry ass. Liberal majority on the way. Fourth election in a row where I get the last and BEST laugh as I watch those morons paralyzed in disbelief and dismay…coming to a CPC theatre near you! Count on it. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 20, 2025 at 5:10 pm No matter what you think of Pierre, Bonnie will quickly fade into oblivion(where she belongs). It was quite hilarious to see many on the left prop her up(and still are-more are propping her up than voted for her). 10 minutes ago, they would not have given her the time of day. Shades of when the left hauled out John Bolton(and still are) even though 10 minutes ago, they pretty well thought he should be in jail for war crimes. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 21, 2025 at 8:38 pm Martin, True. But Martin, you need to stake your ground: you’re either with him or against him. Please let me know, sooner rather than later. Thanks. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 22, 2025 at 6:52 am Ummm.Ronald…Bonnie(who is being still propped up by the MSM) is saying she was a victim of election fraud. She is a nutter and so are folks like Michael Higgins who are giving her a platform: https://www.ctvnews.ca/edmonton/alberta-primetime/article/im-not-done-yet-independent-battle-river-crowfoot-runner-up-talks-taking-on-conservative-leader/ https://x.com/i/status/1958646371940278509 Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 22, 2025 at 1:35 pm Martin, My question is about our leader not Bonnie or anyone else. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 22, 2025 at 3:42 pm Warren, Same question for Douglas and Gilbert. Reply Verna Scott says: August 19, 2025 at 9:59 pm Most of this i have alread commented on.. the interview with libby was great. Happy birthday.. last year we saw your cake.. with the guitar guy.. ir year befor.. and last yesr with your cousins .. So .. glad you enjoyed your ME time. Brian knows his stuff..but lately theres no NEW stuff. Hard to make it sound fresh. Grest anyway. Horseracing? I use to go with family just to see the horses.. not anymore X has spoiked it with reports of the abuse. Omg! Heard it thru the grapevine ..loved it.. very 2025.. TIFF…came across as Bigger Than Life..who will question us..lol really? Hello. Entertaining.. .. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 20, 2025 at 10:02 pm Warren, Re: Ford’s comments. For now, the home owner is entitled to the benefit of the doubt as to whether reasonable force was used in defending his home. We need to know what weapon the assailant had, was he pointing it, etc. Same thing for the homeowner. Fortunately, lethal force was not used so serious injuries need to be weighed in light of the exact circumstances. I suspect that almost all juries would likely acquit in the end but again, we can’t measure reasonable force with the limited information available so far. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 22, 2025 at 7:22 am Years ago in Brantford, there was a clothing store that had been robbed on several occasions. The son of the owner took to sleeping in the store with a shotgun. Sure enough, they were robbed again and the son shot the intruder in the leg. He was arrested and charged. All of us out here in flyover country thought he was a hero and wanted to give him a medal and the charges were eventually quietly dropped. I am sure the “smart set”(from Lilley-hilarious) like Coyne were horrified at the time. But they are all contrarian indicators. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 21, 2025 at 8:00 am I would have done this for free. We are no longer a serious country. https://www.blacklocks.ca/tips-on-how-to-talk-to-usa/ Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 21, 2025 at 8:44 pm Martin, Reminds me of the CARM Client Portal. Trudeau only gave Deloitte Canada five hundred million to design it, and the fun part is watching the government and Deloitte each blaming the other for its design and implementation. Plus ça change… There go the votes of importers. Poor Carney. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 21, 2025 at 8:53 pm Warren, Tonight will be political orgasm time. Angus Reid Institute: “Poilievre’s Prospects: CPC voters back him; those who could’ve put him over the top are far less supportive Half of Canadians say they would be ‘ashamed to call him PM,’ a 10-point increase from 2023.” https://angusreid.org/poilievre-leadership-review-conservative-party-of-canada-cpc-brand/ So NICE to be right again. Thank you, God. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 22, 2025 at 9:31 am Remember when everyone was saying all the stock market drops were proof T’s ideas were terrible? That was so cute. And, pro tip, the recent rises don’t mean anything either. Talk to me in 10 years(assuming I am not currently dead). You would think the “smart set” would have learned something after “Professor” Paul Krugman tanked what had been a marginally successful career in 2016: “It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover? Frankly, I find it hard to care much, even though this is my specialty. The disaster for America and the world has so many aspects that the economic ramifications are way down my list of things to fear. Still, I guess people want an answer: If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.” Quickly checking noes. The Dow was 17418 when Krugman made that idiotic prediction. A few minutes ago it was at 45436. That is a compounded annual rate of return of over 11%. One could do worse. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 22, 2025 at 1:39 pm Martin, All markets are manipulated so there’s that. But Yes, the inevitable long term trend is always up. That means the market is no place for cowardly short-term trader jackoffs. They usually lose everything. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 22, 2025 at 5:24 pm Elbow placement became problematic this afternoon. Carney said we need to put them down and focus on putting the puck in the net. He actually said that. But the funny thing is that his supporters will think that is profound. I see he is also learning quickly how to mislead. He is trying to say that we have the lowest tariff rates of any country n the world. The problem, of course, is that because of the quantum of exports to the US, that comparison is silly. And I just saw that oily grifter, LeBlanc, repeat that talking point on P and P but I digress. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 23, 2025 at 10:04 am Martin, Blind faith is exclusively the purview of God’s faithful. The naïveté of this prime minister is astounding. Like a babe in the woods, Carney inevitably heads toward a thumping. Trump is not to be trusted or relied upon. Ever. Only the Liberal saps are buying this hook, line, and sinker. Reply Gilbert says: August 23, 2025 at 5:47 pm I see the media is doing its best to scare voters away feom PP. When he starts asking the PM good questions in the H of C, Canadians will see he’s an intelligent leader and he’ll gain support. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: August 23, 2025 at 6:34 pm Gilbert, Take a look at the polls. We’re bleeding support to the NDP. The working class is ditching us and heading home to the NDP. None of Pierre’s gibberish is going to change that. Meanwhile, LIBERAL polling numbers continue to hold steady. Doesn’t take a genius to know what that means for our party if PP stays as leader. There goes the next election, just like the last one… Reply Martin Dixon says: August 24, 2025 at 8:45 am Ronald, not everyone agrees with that premise. After watching Carney’s performance, why would anyone who voted for the conservatives in 2025 regret their choice(no matter who our leader is)? If anything it has been reinforced. Once Carney starts to cut the civil service, the progressives will return to the NDP and you literally said that on another thread. Coletto thinks we have a stronger coalition and I agree with him. Not to mention that my ridiculous elbows up fellow baby boomers won’t live forever but, I digress. https://x.com/DavidColetto/status/1959578801546895769 Reply Gilbert says: August 25, 2025 at 12:00 am Good analysis. Someone should ask clueless Mark Carney why he expects a terrorist organization (Hamas) to disarm after 18 years. Reply Sean says: August 23, 2025 at 10:06 pm At some point over the next three years, Trump is going to send ICE platoons into Canada. They will grab Canadians. I havnt the fogiest idea how Canada will respond….. but I’m convinced that will only be the beginning and we arent ready for what comes next. Reply Martin Dixon says: August 25, 2025 at 12:08 pm No. He won’t. Reply Sean says: August 25, 2025 at 7:44 pm I am absolutely convinced that is going to happen. All the BS sending troops into American cities is just the beginning. He’s going to keep pushing boundaries. Sending ICE to march across the Ambassador bridge, drive into Kingson, helicopter into the prairies seems like the simplest way to start sh%t up with Canada. Just send in ICE to gather up illegals who they suspect crossing the border. What will Canada do about that? Nothing. And then what?! Reply Martin Dixon says: August 26, 2025 at 8:47 pm Happy to place a friendly wager. Why would they chase people down that they want out of the country. You are saying they will come over here and grab them to then do what with them? Bring them back just to send them somewhere else? Reply Sean says: August 26, 2025 at 10:28 pm Martin, I think you are missing something. There is no purpose to the ICE escalation other than to crack skulls and make Democrats angry. 