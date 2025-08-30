Mohamad Fakih doesn’t belong in the Order of Canada

Warren — Feature, Musings —

No one would really care about Mohamad Fakih, if it were not for that little enamel pin on his lapel, and the letters – “C.M.” – he always seems to append to the end of his name.

The Order of Canada is what transforms Fakih, a nobody, into a somebody.

The Order of Canada is important, you see. It is the Canadian equivalent of a British Knighthood. It is like the American Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Order is awarded to a very small group of people for making significant contributions to this country.

Its motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM. That’s Latin for “they desire a better country.”

Does Mohamad Fakih desire a better country? Probably, in his own way. What we do know is that Mohamad Fakih also desires a country that prosecutes Jews who served in Israel.

Let us explain. This week, in a post that enraged Canadians from coast to coast, Fakih said that “pro-Israel bots” are “in full panic and spin mode.” Why? Unclear. But Mohamad went on to say that any Canadian “or foreigner” – read: Jews – who served in the IDF “must be prosecuted…no exceptions.”

And: he said anyone who supports Israel doesn’t care about “basic human [and] Canadian values.”

Then came the kicker: Mohamad Fakih and/or his ilk are apparently monitoring certain Canadians. Said Mohamad about those who have served in Israel’s military (where conscription is mandatory), and those who support Israel (which isn’t a crime, at least yet): “If you have done so, you will be remembered for this. This is not a threat.”

Well, actually, it kind of is. It sure feels like a threat. It feels like Fakih, or someone, is keeping the sort of list that was standard in Germany, circa 1933 or so. Names and addresses of Jews. You can go see the Nazi list at Yad Vashem, if you want, in Israel.

Mohamad Fakih is unlikely to visit Israel anytime soon, of course, because he is now way, way out there, piloting alone in some very dark waters.

[To read more, subscribe here]