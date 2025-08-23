The Jew hunters

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Meet Davide Mastracci…Jew hunter?

Mastracci is the opinion editor at something called The Maple. It publishes opinions with titles like these:

And so on; you get the picture. There are many more such articles on The Maple, all of which go after Jews, the Jewish state, or what the federally-incorporated publication – like many antisemites do – call “the Zionist lobby.”

Along with his Israel-loathing Maple web site, the Montreal-based writer is now a bounty hunter of sorts: he and his friends at The Maple essentially target Jews. Their new web site is called “Find IDF Soldiers.” Its obvious goal: name and shame Canadians who allegedly served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

As of today’s date, 163 men and women are named on Mastracci’s web site. It links to detailed biographies of those people, describing where they work and live, and even what they do in their spare time. In many cases, Mastracci and The Maple provide hyperlinks to information about those named.

We are not going to link to “Find IDF Soldiers,” however, because it may run afoul of Canadian law. In Canada – unlike in some American states, but like most democratic countries in the world – you cannot offer an incentive to track down individuals because someone thinks they have done something wrong.

Bounty-hunting, in Canada, can lead to all sorts of legal trouble – charges for assault, battery, kidnapping and criminal harassment. The practice can attract civil liability, too, and result in lawsuits.

Mastracci and The Maple insist they aren’t bounty-hunting. They claim they aren’t doing anything wrong. They say they are only doing it because it “is of interest to the public.”

“This project exists because these soldiers and/or their family members willingly shared their status and other details about their lives with public sources,” they say on the site. “Yes, all of the soldiers on the list are at least partially Jewish, and we have not shied away from acknowledging this fact.”

The web site targets Jews who have allegedly served in the IDF, and not any of the many Muslims who have served in it. Why? “[It’s] because Jews are the only ones able to immigrate to Israel as citizens due solely to their ethnoreligious background,” Mastracci and The Maple claim.

Mastracci’s own writing suggest the motivation isn’t nearly so benign.

