Canada’s betrayal of Jews – and history

Does Canada recognize states led by homicidal, Jew-hating monsters?

Generally, we do not. At one time, we had bilateral relations with Afghanistan, for example. But when the Taliban took over in 2021, we severed ties. That was around the time, too, that the last Afghani Jews left. They had been warned they could be kidnapped or killed by the Taliban.

Similarly, Canada had ceased diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012. By then, the few remaining Syrian Jews – having had their property confiscated, and having experienced years of human rights abuses at the hands of that county’s barbarous Ba’athist leaders – left, as well.

As a nation, then, we like to profess that we do not have diplomatic relations with terrorist groups, which these days are overwhelmingly antisemitic. We are a large nation with little diplomatic and military clout. So, we make symbolic statements. Like we did with the Taliban or the Ba’athists in Syria.

There have been exceptions, however, and they have been truly monstrous. Liberal William Lyon Mackenzie King, our longest-serving Prime Minister, was one of the earliest and most ardent fans of Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist Party.

In fact, King was the most shameless appeaser of Naziism in the Commonwealth, in the 1930s. He spoke German, having grown up in Berlin, Ontario – now Kitchener – and flew to Germany as early as 1937 to lay accolades at the feet of Hitler.

King enthusiastically praised the Nazi leader, calling him a “eminently wise,” a “deliverer of his people from tyranny,” and a “sweet man.” He had “smooth skin,” King enthused. Meeting Hitler was “the day for which I was born,” he remarked. King said that Hitler was “a man of deep sincerity” who had to resort to ruthless methods. By then, those methods included building death camps at Buchenwald (60,000 mostly Jews slaughtered) and Sachsenhausen (30,000 mostly Jews slaughtered).

It was all disgusting and appalling, of course. It was vomitous. But, by 1939, Canada had declared war on Mackenzie King’s sweet friend.

Which brings us to now, to September 2025, the beginning of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar – which stretches back to Centuries before Christ, by the by, in the very place that is Israel. At the start of the Jewish new year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney chose to formally recognize the “state” of Palestine. Another place in the Middle East run by homicidal, Jew-hating monsters: Hamas.

