Feature, Musings —09.21.2025 02:39 PM—
Canada’s betrayal of Jews – and history
Does Canada recognize states led by homicidal, Jew-hating monsters?
Generally, we do not. At one time, we had bilateral relations with Afghanistan, for example. But when the Taliban took over in 2021, we severed ties. That was around the time, too, that the last Afghani Jews left. They had been warned they could be kidnapped or killed by the Taliban.
Similarly, Canada had ceased diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012. By then, the few remaining Syrian Jews – having had their property confiscated, and having experienced years of human rights abuses at the hands of that county’s barbarous Ba’athist leaders – left, as well.
As a nation, then, we like to profess that we do not have diplomatic relations with terrorist groups, which these days are overwhelmingly antisemitic. We are a large nation with little diplomatic and military clout. So, we make symbolic statements. Like we did with the Taliban or the Ba’athists in Syria.
There have been exceptions, however, and they have been truly monstrous. Liberal William Lyon Mackenzie King, our longest-serving Prime Minister, was one of the earliest and most ardent fans of Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist Party.
In fact, King was the most shameless appeaser of Naziism in the Commonwealth, in the 1930s. He spoke German, having grown up in Berlin, Ontario – now Kitchener – and flew to Germany as early as 1937 to lay accolades at the feet of Hitler.
King enthusiastically praised the Nazi leader, calling him a “eminently wise,” a “deliverer of his people from tyranny,” and a “sweet man.” He had “smooth skin,” King enthused. Meeting Hitler was “the day for which I was born,” he remarked. King said that Hitler was “a man of deep sincerity” who had to resort to ruthless methods. By then, those methods included building death camps at Buchenwald (60,000 mostly Jews slaughtered) and Sachsenhausen (30,000 mostly Jews slaughtered).
It was all disgusting and appalling, of course. It was vomitous. But, by 1939, Canada had declared war on Mackenzie King’s sweet friend.
Which brings us to now, to September 2025, the beginning of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar – which stretches back to Centuries before Christ, by the by, in the very place that is Israel. At the start of the Jewish new year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney chose to formally recognize the “state” of Palestine. Another place in the Middle East run by homicidal, Jew-hating monsters: Hamas.
I am not seeing the parallel between breaking off diplomatic relations with a country whose government-of-the-day happens to be abhorrent (eg: Syria, under Assad) and not even recognizing that the nation / state exists. What Carney did was the latter – so how does that equate to the former?
Steve,
With respect and without offense, Warren’s position is thoroughly entrenched. No point in trying to get him to change it, and that’s his right. This is a democracy after all.
I’m all for recognizing Palestine as a state but first Hamas has to go, and the hostages have to be returned. Hamas started this shit, and they can end it if they just surrender and go the fuck away so Palestinians can get back to living. Hamas and Netanyahu have to go, they’re both terrible and it’s the Palestinians and the people of Israel who suffer as long as that idiot and those bastards are still in charge.
Hamas isn’t going away, and Mr. Netanyahu loves war. The result is more of the same.
Warren,
You pointed out that Hamas considers this a victory and in a public relations sense you’re right. Hamas and Fatah remain blood enemies who would rather kill each other than anyone else if their power can be seriously threatened or curtailed. We all know that Hamas will never dissolve or disband voluntarily. It will not give up its rule in Gaza, even if it lost free and fair elections there. That’s why the West must play three dimensional chess now and be prepared to back our wager on the PA with troops. Without that, the PA could never take power in Gaza even if it won elections. As for Netanyahu, let the dipshit invade the West Bank. That will only bring on a full court press by all Palestinians against Israel and no one wants that. Bibi is a threat to Israeli national security and so his coalition needs to be defeated now in the Knesset.
In July Carney said he had predicates.
Is he satisfied that there will be government reforms, elections in 2026 which exclude Hamas, demilitarizing? Care to explain that?!
What are we to make of his demands that Hamas release hostages, disarm, play no role in Palestine?
I suppose that was all just political talk with no meaning at all.
I was OK with the position in July, if it was serious. It seemed plainly obvious all of those things would never happen. Carney seemed to have contrived a clever out by drawing attention to those facts…. and then have carefully prepared reasons to publicly deny support for statehood…. But ignoring his own demands just seems like focus group flim flam to me.