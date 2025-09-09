Ex-Brit Army commander: Qatar had it coming

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Richard Kemp is a retired soldier, but he still talks like one in active service.

Speaking to a crowd of attentive listeners at the Toronto home of former Canadian Senator Linda Frum this week, Kemp foretold Israel’s precision strikes in Qatar, just hours before they happened.

“One pressure point is Qatar,” said Kemp, who knows a thing or two about war, having served in many for the United Kingdom. “Qatar hasn’t been exploited yet – to undermine Hamas.”

Qatar is the puny oil-rich Arab nation that, among other things, hosts and funds Hamas. Directly or indirectly, Qatar has funded al-Qaeda, Syria’s al-Nusra Front, ISIS, and their philosophical nexus, the Muslim Brotherhood. It has supplied Hamas, in particular, with tens of millions to fund its terror war against Israel and the West.

(Oh, and Qatar is sponsoring and funding seven (7) films at the Toronto International Film Festival, which recently attracted some negative headlines for its hastily-recanted decision to cancel a documentary about an Israeli family on October 7. That was produced by, you know, a Jew. But we digress.)

While Richard Kemp does not explicitly advocate for Israel to take out Hamas targets in Qatar – as they attempted to do on Monday night – he says that Israel must take forceful steps if it is to win its war against Hamas. “It’s all simply a question of destroying Hamas,” he says. Something that he says is inevitable, in the near or long term.

“And,” he adds,”please don’t think I don’t have sympathy for the Palestinian people. I don’t want to see the suffering of innocent children or women or the elderly. But I believe Israel must defeat Hamas.”

