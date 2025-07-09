Warren — Feature, Musings —09.07.2025 08:03 AM KINSELLACAST 377: Toronto the good? With Mulroney, Pinsent, Belanger, Chapin! Plus SFH, Hot Nasties, Matt Truman Ego Trip and Mayor Sheriff 10 Comments Curious V says: September 7, 2025 at 11:01 am I think it’s time to increase the GST to 7%. With defense obligations in a changing world, and pressures for health spending etc – I still think they should trim waste from government spending, and find efficiencies, but at the same time the government needs to increase revenue. Time to increase the GST, and I think Canadians would accept that considering the new spending obligations regarding defense, something the public supports. Reply Curious V says: September 7, 2025 at 11:07 am With the coming austerity, the government should be careful not to impact the most vulnerable amongst us. It’s easy to cheer it on from afar when programs are cut, but when you know the people being affected its much harder to swallow and accept. I’m probably further to the left than most posters here, although a centrist for the most part, but I can’t stomach a government that doesn’t care about, and act on the suffering and plight of defenseless vulnerable Canadians. It’s a deal breaker for me, and i immediately lose respect for said politician when they attack defenseless people to save a couple bucks – all the while blabbing about tax cuts we cant afford (cutting taxes doesn’t raise tax revenue, no matter how often you lie about it). Reply Curious V says: September 7, 2025 at 11:25 am I’ve always felt it was irresponsible of Harper to cut the GST – the old Conservative trick of cutting taxes, claiming it will increase revenue, and then being stuck with a deficit and pending cuts to services. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 3:20 pm Warren, Last week’s KinsellaCast can be heard as background noise while this week’s is playing. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 3:30 pm Warren, Sorry, me stupid sometimes. Don’t know how I managed to do this. My apologies. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 3:58 pm Warren, I remain HardLineRonTM. The only thing Trump understands is strength, and that means hitting the Americans as hard as possible and as often as possible. Period. Ford has got it right, but he’s a dove next to me. LOL. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 4:04 pm Warren, Nope. Trump, who happens to agree with every line of Project 2025, is not walking but running away from it, given that it’s toxic to more than a majority of Americans. My sense of it is that there was rightly a revolt in PMO basically asking Carney if he’s crazy given the political optics that would flow from such a meeting. Carney backed down when they explained to him that this would go a long way to revive the NDP and fast. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 4:07 pm Warren, Mark Carney, our TouristPrimeMinisterTM… Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 4:19 pm Warren, PLEASE, the 5% thing is bullshit, a complete waste of time and money. Trump is AGAINST NATO and still in Putin’s pocket thanks to blackmail. So, if Putin ever goes across NATO borders, Trump will do dick to come to the rescue of those NATO members affected by the Russian invasion. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 7, 2025 at 4:21 pm Once Trump is out or, preferably, dead from natural causes, then we can talk about a serious 5% defence commitment. Until then, forget it. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
I think it’s time to increase the GST to 7%. With defense obligations in a changing world, and pressures for health spending etc – I still think they should trim waste from government spending, and find efficiencies, but at the same time the government needs to increase revenue. Time to increase the GST, and I think Canadians would accept that considering the new spending obligations regarding defense, something the public supports.
With the coming austerity, the government should be careful not to impact the most vulnerable amongst us. It’s easy to cheer it on from afar when programs are cut, but when you know the people being affected its much harder to swallow and accept. I’m probably further to the left than most posters here, although a centrist for the most part, but I can’t stomach a government that doesn’t care about, and act on the suffering and plight of defenseless vulnerable Canadians. It’s a deal breaker for me, and i immediately lose respect for said politician when they attack defenseless people to save a couple bucks – all the while blabbing about tax cuts we cant afford (cutting taxes doesn’t raise tax revenue, no matter how often you lie about it).
I’ve always felt it was irresponsible of Harper to cut the GST – the old Conservative trick of cutting taxes, claiming it will increase revenue, and then being stuck with a deficit and pending cuts to services.
Warren,
Last week’s KinsellaCast can be heard as background noise while this week’s is playing.
Warren,
Sorry, me stupid sometimes. Don’t know how I managed to do this. My apologies.
Warren,
I remain HardLineRonTM. The only thing Trump understands is strength, and that means hitting the Americans as hard as possible and as often as possible. Period. Ford has got it right, but he’s a dove next to me. LOL.
Warren,
Nope. Trump, who happens to agree with every line of Project 2025, is not walking but running away from it, given that it’s toxic to more than a majority of Americans.
My sense of it is that there was rightly a revolt in PMO basically asking Carney if he’s crazy given the political optics that would flow from such a meeting. Carney backed down when they explained to him that this would go a long way to revive the NDP and fast.
Warren,
Mark Carney, our TouristPrimeMinisterTM…
Warren,
PLEASE, the 5% thing is bullshit, a complete waste of time and money. Trump is AGAINST NATO and still in Putin’s pocket thanks to blackmail. So, if Putin ever goes across NATO borders, Trump will do dick to come to the rescue of those NATO members affected by the Russian invasion.
Once Trump is out or, preferably, dead from natural causes, then we can talk about a serious 5% defence commitment. Until then, forget it.