Warren — Feature, Musings —09.14.2025 09:13 AM KINSELLACAST 379: Stop political violence now – with Lilley, Paradis, Bray, Mulroney, Chapin, Belanger – and Mysterines, Slow Groove Kings and more! <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 14 Comments Martin Dixon says: September 14, 2025 at 1:14 pm Ever since I started to post online on a couple of track and field message boards 25 years ago, I have always maintained that if you have an opinion, you should stand behind it with a real name. Even those sites would get contentious if you can believe it. One site literally shut down because of all the controversy about this: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/guelph-university-track-program-call-for-investigation-1.6199173 I knew all the players and opinions were pretty strong. Given this week’s events, if I were Shannon, I would have used a different metaphor than saying Pierre was basically calling Trudeau the Antichrist. I have never worn a fancy watch and never will. 39.99 Timex was my go to when I was competing(30:59 10k and 2:25:08 marathon-decent times but I would never use them as proof I am any good at my job like many folks were implying the PM is (vs Poilievre)because Carney finished a trail run-Churchill would like a word-I know a lot of REALLY dumb athletes-look at the MP from Burlington North—Milton West ) and it was fine for all other purposes. And, actually, wearing one like that is pretty well reverse snobbery if anyone who likes to floss fancy ones is smart enough to get the point. And it drives me nuts when one of my partners drives around in a fancy car especially if the license plate has the name of an out of town dealer. Zero self-awareness. Looks like Crombie might have the same problem(and as I type this, she better hope someone will take her calls about a post). Lots of funny memes about Carney at photo ops banging in the first spike of the CPR. I read Pierre Berton’s two books on the matter when they came out in 1970 and 1971 and don’t remember him playing a role. At least our host is consistent about his views about Smith. It is hilarious that many on the left are quoting her in their feeds when ten seconds ago they said she was a **** (even calling her Satan!). Shades of quoting John Bolton and Dick Cheney that the left literally thought were war criminals 10 seconds ago. And it doesn’t look like Pierre is taking the advice of our host to cool it. This was today: https://x.com/PierrePoilievre/status/1967232414339715446 The problem, of course, is that he is not wrong. Elbows up! If we really are in the middle of an existential crisis, should we really be cooling it? Look at how fast governments across the country delivered initiatives at the start of the plague. If this last 6 months is what Carney considers warp speed, then given my large interest in various Brookfield entities(nice tax dodge but I digress!), I am glad he is no longer there. Reply Martin Dixon says: September 14, 2025 at 1:26 pm Bittany Howard track a banger. Had Stay High which has a real Motown feel. Alabama Shakes just reunited and issued a new single recently: https://youtu.be/vGQTZkIhORo?si=CscNMUbpvmxjbm91 The Mysterines track great too. Their first release(Take Control EP) was amazing. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 3:34 pm Warren, In short, we are who we CHOOSE to become… Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 3:47 pm Warren, Crombie’s 57% isn’t 67%. Pretty much says it all. But she’s staying, for now at least. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 3:55 pm Warren, Too many people are proudly idiots on both spectrums of the political world. Got no guns, so when it’s my time, it will be my time. Pretty much it. But none of that will stop me. Ever. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:04 pm Warren, Oh boy. Bonnie is gone. Smart decision. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:09 pm Warren, You won’t see Pierre doing that after his leadership review in January. Not in a million years because PP is all ego and self-preservation. He doesn’t give a shit about the CPC and its future. All he cares about is himself and his failed career as a politician. He’s got nothing else to fall back on, so he stays. Lucky us. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:11 pm Reminds me of that other guy in Quebec City. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:20 pm Some people think I will do my bit to get these two bozos elected. Nope, no thanks. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:27 pm Warren, Nope, he isn’t a progressive conservative. I’m a progressive conservative. Carney is a big business liberal who loves large corporations and multinationals and can’t wait to do their bidding with gusto! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:33 pm Warren, Bullshit. The FBI did dick. It’s his old man who turned him in. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:35 pm Patel IS an idiot and a moron on his best day. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:39 pm That dipshit has no idea that Christian Conservatives in the States don’t exactly dig Valhalla…another MAGA one-watter. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: September 14, 2025 at 4:45 pm Warren, Issues won’t beat Carney. Likability is the only issue that can beat Carney and PP has none of that. End of story. We can raise 1000 issues and most progressives, red and pink Liberals and PCs will vote LPC next time. And besides, Pierre ran the issues gauntlet last time and LOST. Einstein’s definition of insanity in CPC and media circles. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Ever since I started to post online on a couple of track and field message boards 25 years ago, I have always maintained that if you have an opinion, you should stand behind it with a real name. Even those sites would get contentious if you can believe it. One site literally shut down because of all the controversy about this:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/guelph-university-track-program-call-for-investigation-1.6199173
I knew all the players and opinions were pretty strong.
Given this week’s events, if I were Shannon, I would have used a different metaphor than saying Pierre was basically calling Trudeau the Antichrist.
I have never worn a fancy watch and never will. 39.99 Timex was my go to when I was competing(30:59 10k and 2:25:08 marathon-decent times but I would never use them as proof I am any good at my job like many folks were implying the PM is (vs Poilievre)because Carney finished a trail run-Churchill would like a word-I know a lot of REALLY dumb athletes-look at the MP from Burlington North—Milton West ) and it was fine for all other purposes. And, actually, wearing one like that is pretty well reverse snobbery if anyone who likes to floss fancy ones is smart enough to get the point. And it drives me nuts when one of my partners drives around in a fancy car especially if the license plate has the name of an out of town dealer. Zero self-awareness. Looks like Crombie might have the same problem(and as I type this, she better hope someone will take her calls about a post).
Lots of funny memes about Carney at photo ops banging in the first spike of the CPR. I read Pierre Berton’s two books on the matter when they came out in 1970 and 1971 and don’t remember him playing a role.
At least our host is consistent about his views about Smith. It is hilarious that many on the left are quoting her in their feeds when ten seconds ago they said she was a **** (even calling her Satan!). Shades of quoting John Bolton and Dick Cheney that the left literally thought were war criminals 10 seconds ago.
And it doesn’t look like Pierre is taking the advice of our host to cool it. This was today:
https://x.com/PierrePoilievre/status/1967232414339715446
The problem, of course, is that he is not wrong. Elbows up! If we really are in the middle of an existential crisis, should we really be cooling it? Look at how fast governments across the country delivered initiatives at the start of the plague. If this last 6 months is what Carney considers warp speed, then given my large interest in various Brookfield entities(nice tax dodge but I digress!), I am glad he is no longer there.
Bittany Howard track a banger. Had Stay High which has a real Motown feel. Alabama Shakes just reunited and issued a new single recently:
https://youtu.be/vGQTZkIhORo?si=CscNMUbpvmxjbm91
The Mysterines track great too. Their first release(Take Control EP) was amazing.
Warren,
In short, we are who we CHOOSE to become…
Warren,
Crombie’s 57% isn’t 67%. Pretty much says it all. But she’s staying, for now at least.
Warren,
Too many people are proudly idiots on both spectrums of the political world. Got no guns, so when it’s my time, it will be my time. Pretty much it.
But none of that will stop me. Ever.
Warren,
Oh boy. Bonnie is gone. Smart decision.
Warren,
You won’t see Pierre doing that after his leadership review in January. Not in a million years because PP is all ego and self-preservation. He doesn’t give a shit about the CPC and its future. All he cares about is himself and his failed career as a politician. He’s got nothing else to fall back on, so he stays. Lucky us.
Reminds me of that other guy in Quebec City.
Some people think I will do my bit to get these two bozos elected. Nope, no thanks.
Warren,
Nope, he isn’t a progressive conservative. I’m a progressive conservative. Carney is a big business liberal who loves large corporations and multinationals and can’t wait to do their bidding with gusto!
Warren,
Bullshit. The FBI did dick. It’s his old man who turned him in.
Patel IS an idiot and a moron on his best day.
That dipshit has no idea that Christian Conservatives in the States don’t exactly dig Valhalla…another MAGA one-watter.
Warren,
Issues won’t beat Carney. Likability is the only issue that can beat Carney and PP has none of that. End of story. We can raise 1000 issues and most progressives, red and pink Liberals and PCs will vote LPC next time.
And besides, Pierre ran the issues gauntlet last time and LOST. Einstein’s definition of insanity in CPC and media circles.