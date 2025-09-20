The Carney Liberals get some things right on hate

Warren — Feature, Musings —

When they finally do something you’ve been demanding they do, applaud.

So, let’s give some credit to the Carney government. On antisemitism, on an issue that is critically-important to the Jewish minority, they’ve finally done something right.

For the longest time, it seemed like they were incapable of it. From the outset, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal government have orbited between callow indifference and outright hostility towards Jews and the Jewish state.

Next week, for example, the Carney Liberals plan to recognize a state (Palestine) that is run by a designated terrorist entity (Hamas). For that to happen, they lamely insist that a number of conditions be met. None have been – not one. They plan to go ahead with recognizing Hamas-led Palestine, just the same.

A few days ago, too, Carney’s foreign affairs minister said they were “evaluating” ties with Israel, which is an historic ally. Back in July, Carney’s government accused Israel of violating international law. They have condemned Israel for “escalating the conflict in Gaza” – not Hamas, mind you, which broke a ceasefire and started the war on October 7, 2023 with the slaughter of civilians. Israel.

Carney’s government called Israel’s attempt to eliminate Hamas leaders in Qatar – one of the leading sponsors of terror in the world – “an intolerable expansion of violence and an affront to Qatar’s sovereignty.” And, notably, the firebombing of Canadian synangogues, the Canadian Jewish schools being shot up, the explosion in antisemitic violence on Canadian soil? All have been followed by lots of tweets of the “thoughts and prayers” variety. But precious little action.

Like we say: Canada isn’t the Jewish state’s enemy, per se, but it certainly is no longer the Jewish state’s ally. Which makes recent moves by Mark Carney’s government all the more remarkable.

