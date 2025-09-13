To kill ideas

Warren — Feature, Musings —

At the precise moment Charlie Kirk was being murdered, I was watching the end of the documentary The Road Between Us at Roy Thomson Hall.

It was sad, but somehow apt. The Road Between Us is about two Israeli parents, Noam and Gali Tibon, rushing to a kibbutz in Israel’s South in October 7 – to see if their son Amir and daughter-in-law Miri and granddaughters were dead, or to save them. Amir is a writer, a great one, and he has opinions. He survived that day.

Charlie Kirk, meanwhile, was a young man who was a writer, too, and he had opinions. He was killed for them.

The Road Between Us had been banned, for a while, by the Toronto International Film Festival – which was completely outrageous. After you see the documentary, it is even more outrageous: it is a film that promotes peace, not war. It is a film that is highly critical of Israel’s government and military.

Moreover, I could count on one hand the number of times the word “Israel” was uttered. TIFF’s decision to censor it, therefore, was deeply stupid. If it was an attempt to censor an idea, it failed.

TIFF’s CEO came on stage before the documentary started to apologize personally for the pain he and his organization caused. There were a few boos – but, mostly, the many Jewish Canadians in attendance applauded him. It was a wonderful moment, because it showed that there is a way to disagree, without resorting to hate. Without using violence.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk was a hate crime, obviously. It was a terrible act of violence. Someone who hated Kirk’s writings, someone who hated his words, decided to express their disagreement with a bullet. So they stole life from a young man with a young family, simply because they didn’t like his ideas.

