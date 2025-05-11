Escape from New York: what last night means

Warren — Feature, Musings —

So much for the theory that Jews control democracy and elections, eh?

The neo-Nazis I used to interview loved to go on and on about what they called “Zionist Occupation Government,” or “ZOG,” and they liked to refer to New York City as “Jew York.”

Well, one thing is for sure: there ain’t no ZOG in the Big Apple no more, far-Right losers.

And, so, no one should attempt to minimize the results of the elections that took place in the US last night. November 4, 2025 was seismic. Tectonic political plates shifted. All that.

New York City, the most Jewish place on Earth outside of Israel, elected Zohran Mamdani, a guy who is pro-BDS, wants to “globalize the Intifada” and accuses Jews of mass murder. (The California proposition to “redistrict” its electoral map to defeat Republicans is a pretty big deal, too, but that’s a subject for another day.)

That result had been inevitable since Mamdani secured the Democratic Party nomination in June. Why? Because a dog painted blue could get elected mayor of NYC if he’s running as a Democrat, that’s why. It’s like getting a Conservative nomination in rural Alberta: all you need to do is maintain a pulse and you’re Ottawa-bound. (And that might even be the result if you lack a pulse.)

Mamdani won because of that, and:

• Andrew Cuomo was a fatally-flawed candidate – handsy, creepy and lazy.

• Beret-toting Curtis Sliwa was a loon, but he stole votes from Cuomo, splitting the anti-Mamdani coalition.

• Donald Trump has been governing like a far-Right autocrat, which – as history always shows us – prompted a predictable far-Left autocratic response. Politics is a pendulum, folks. In New York last night, the pendulum swung to the opposite extreme.

On that last bulleted point: Republicans got massacred in America last night, across the board. Full stop. It was the Alamo, for the GOP, except way worse. They lost everywhere.

