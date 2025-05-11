Feature, Musings —11.05.2025 09:21 AM—
Escape from New York: what last night means
So much for the theory that Jews control democracy and elections, eh?
The neo-Nazis I used to interview loved to go on and on about what they called “Zionist Occupation Government,” or “ZOG,” and they liked to refer to New York City as “Jew York.”
Well, one thing is for sure: there ain’t no ZOG in the Big Apple no more, far-Right losers.
And, so, no one should attempt to minimize the results of the elections that took place in the US last night. November 4, 2025 was seismic. Tectonic political plates shifted. All that.
New York City, the most Jewish place on Earth outside of Israel, elected Zohran Mamdani, a guy who is pro-BDS, wants to “globalize the Intifada” and accuses Jews of mass murder. (The California proposition to “redistrict” its electoral map to defeat Republicans is a pretty big deal, too, but that’s a subject for another day.)
That result had been inevitable since Mamdani secured the Democratic Party nomination in June. Why? Because a dog painted blue could get elected mayor of NYC if he’s running as a Democrat, that’s why. It’s like getting a Conservative nomination in rural Alberta: all you need to do is maintain a pulse and you’re Ottawa-bound. (And that might even be the result if you lack a pulse.)
Mamdani won because of that, and:
• Andrew Cuomo was a fatally-flawed candidate – handsy, creepy and lazy.
• Beret-toting Curtis Sliwa was a loon, but he stole votes from Cuomo, splitting the anti-Mamdani coalition.
• Donald Trump has been governing like a far-Right autocrat, which – as history always shows us – prompted a predictable far-Left autocratic response. Politics is a pendulum, folks. In New York last night, the pendulum swung to the opposite extreme.
On that last bulleted point: Republicans got massacred in America last night, across the board. Full stop. It was the Alamo, for the GOP, except way worse. They lost everywhere.
Should be the best thing that ever happened for other commercial centers like Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Dallas.
Correct:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOTWsOnjlWX/
The wall fell before Mamdani was born so, perhaps he missed the part where communism has been dispatched to the ash heap of history. Will be interesting to see how it works out this time.
But he isn’t a communist, he’s a socialist. You know why the right wing in the states calls everybody a communist? It goes way back to slavery – they felt that emancipating slaves would lead to redistribution of wealth – they saw empowering people with a vote communism
Because they assumed the masses would demand redistribution of wealth – that’s where this habit of calling any reasonable person a communist comes from. Sad, archaic backwards thinking. I admittedly don’t know much about this guy, but he calls himself a social Democrat, and that ain’t a communist – not the same thing.
What the actual fuck are you talking about? I am not calling everyone a communist. I am calling HIM a communist. And now suddenly you think I am some sort of slave owner and this is after you admitted the following:
“I admittedly don’t know much about this guy”-he has a lot of interesting takes on the Jews-you should bone up on him.
Mark Twain’s quote comes to mind. Won’t repeat it because I want to keep posting here.
But, let me help. He wants to make grocery stores government owned. Read a book and let us all know how that worked out in the USSR before you start bloviating about me missing the Jim Crow days.
There are some Carney groupies on X(who also admitted they don’t know anything about the guy), that they wish we had a guy like Mamdani up here. I have news. He wold make Chow look like a moderate.
I am actually kind of glad he won. It will be fun to watch in real time.
No I didn’t call you a slave owner, I just shared some background around why in the states they call some things communist that don’t seem relevant to communism –
That is a distinction without a difference.
Not to mention that calling him a communist is actually the most flattering thing you can say about the guy:
https://x.com/realMaalouf/status/1985847896986579392
Since you admitted you know nothing about the guy, let me help:
https://nypost.com/2025/07/01/opinion/mamdani-the-commie-why-trumps-tag-will-stick/
He is missing the good old days of the USSR. From Matt Taibbi.
Matt Taibbi: But I asked some of the old timers who were still in the region to talk about that time period. And there were a couple of people who were old and they were feeble, but there were a lot of people who were sons and daughters of people who remembered. And one of the things that they did at that time period is that they didn’t even want to waste money on bullets for the kulaks. So what they would do is just declare you a kulak, you and your family, and then there would be a proclamation that it would be illegal for anybody in the area to give shelter to that person and his family and his kids. So for years on end, people went to bed at night to the sound of people freezing to death, kids screaming at night in the Soviet Union, because that’s how they liquidated the kulak class.
Warren,
Praying every single minute that this gives POS an unrecoverable stroke. He deserves even more than that but God will likely be lenient. God is far more charitable than I am.
I don’t know much about Mamdani, but I trust Warren when he says his views about Israel are offside – I’ve also seen the shift in views that have turned to demonize Israel when they should be focused solely on Netanyahu, not Israelis or Israel.
But, it’s a good thing that some lefties won. The Americans biggest weakness is that they’re too far to the right. Education and healthcare investments are needed to secure their future, to maintain a competitive edge. If a country really wants its economy to grow, then they should invest in education so that everybody has a chance to go to school without a huge debt at the end. Healthcare is also a concern across the board, and those same people who need education also need publicly funded healthcare. Moving to the left isn’t a bad thing, within reason.
Here, let me help. Mamdani is a communist.
What I find stupid is that a lot of hard right Trump supporters and Republicans are obsessing over the Mamdani thing, but political pros are pointing out that the other races are more significant.
I encourage people to check out Nate Silver’s commentary on this. And Silver is no Democrat. He has numbers to show that Democrats overperformed expectations in all 18 races of significance last night.
Just consider New Jersey, the Governor’s race. I saw bits on Fox News in the leadup over the last couple of weeks where Fox talking heads were seriously mooting the possibility of a Republican upset. Sherrill the Democrat won by 13 points.
Doc,
NarcissistMoronTM says all GOP candidates that lost did so only because Trump’s name wasn’t on the ballot.
Trump is a delusional D: delusional dickwad that is.
He’s an idiot Ronald. We analyze, we contemplate trying to figure him out, but we all know people like him – an idiot is all
I think a lot of Jews voted for Mr. Mamdani. Alex Soros is glad he won. If Mr. Sliwa had dropped out, it would have been a closer race.
I think Mamdani’s election is about 4 things. Nothing more and nothing less.
1. Kitchen table politics. Public grocery stores and public housing. Voters facing hard times like those solutions.
2. Opponents. He had no serious opponents.
3. Timing. Without Trump. I don’t think Mamdani would do better than 5th place / 10% of the vote.
4. Its very subtle, but aspiring politicians take note – the man looks happy being a politician. Voters are drawn to that. They’re tired of the angry.
Key words there are “looks like”. Not so sure about the happy part-that was a charade. Watch his victory speech last night. He was one angry dude. This won’t end well. All the other dems that won gave unifying speeches. Frankie Bubbles is someone I would consider a happy warrior. Mamdani is no Frankie Bubbles.
Just heard Walter Kirn say he sounded like a Sourh American dictator in his victory speech. About right. He also sounded like an angry winner. Not a happy warrior.
Warren,
From The Jerusalem Post:
IMHO, a must read. My ancestors must be rolling in their graves.
“History will judge Ireland for extending hand to terror, granting Hamas moral legitimacy”
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/world/history-will-judge-ireland-for-extending-hand-to-terror-granting-hamas-moral-legitimacy/ar-AA1Q3qre?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=690fc8627f4644b78e78dbae380b3d79&ei=15