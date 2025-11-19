Just a flag? So’s a swastika.

Warren — Feature, Musings —

What’s a flag?

A bit of fabric. A warning, a welcoming. A symbol of something, fluttering atop a pole.

In the United States, Donald Trump has signed one of his ubiquitous Executive Orders, directing his Attorney General to “vigorously prosecute” anyone who “desecrates” the American flag. In Canada, it is not against the law to desecrate our flag. But tradition dictates that ours is always the highest flag, and that it is to be respectfully disposed of – burned or cut up – when it is worn out.

So, for most people, flags stand for something important. If it’s all-white, surrender. All-black, anarchy. And the flag of the strip of land calling itself Palestine? The answer to that question became important, this week.

In Toronto, Calgary, Mississauga and Brampton, the Palestinian flag was raised at city halls. In some places, the mayor and councillors showed up – Mississauga, Brampton. In other places, like Toronto, the mayor didn’t.

In Toronto, a group called Tafsik sought an injunction against the raising of the Palestinian flag. It lost. That’s unfortunate, because now a legal precedent has been set.

Why is that unfortunate? A few reasons.

Globally, we are experiencing the biggest surge in antisemitism in 80 years. In Canada, it is even worse.

The Times of Israel reported this week that “antisemitism was already on the rise in the Great White North in the years before the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 slaughtered in Israel and 251 taken hostage to the Gaza Strip, sparking the war. But hate crimes have grown astronomically since then.”

Reported the Times: “Canadians experienced 6,219 antisemitic incidents in 2024, or an average of about 17 incidents of harassment, vandalism and violence per day.”

Seventeen antisemitic incidents, every single day. Qualitatively, that makes Canada one of the worst places for Jew hatred in the West – if not the worst. In May, an Israeli government ministry even crowned us the global “champion of antisemitism.”

So: in these circumstances, at this time, displaying that flag – that symbol – can only serve to make Jewish Canadians feel even more uncomfortable and unwanted. It is, after all, the flag of the government that slaughtered and raped hundreds of Jews in October 7, 2023. To most Jews, hoisting the Palestinian flag – now, at this time – renders the historical reality of October 7 impossible to ignore. They see it as a specific rejection of them. Jews.

That’s not conjecture, either. At the Mississauga flag-raising, the proponents even chanted “allahu akbar” – “Allah is most great.” Which was precisely what Hamas chanted, over and over on October 7, during their unprecedented orgy of murder, rape and torture. You may think that’s just a coincidence – but you’re almost certainly not a Jew.

The flag-raising, then, is wildly premature. None of the conditions that Prime Minister Mark Carney had set for recognizing a Palestinian state have been met. Not one. Why did those cities go ahead anyway? Why was it so essential to raise that flag now?

The answer, at least in part: to make Jews feel unwelcome and afraid, obviously. To isolate and intimidate them. To expose them, many Jews believe, to contempt and hatred.

Some might regard that as a stretch. Some might think that an over-reaction. But in life, as in law: what matters most is how an act of cruelty is experienced by the victim. The excuses and rationalizing of the wrong-doer don’t matter so much, if at all.

The Palestinian flag, in and of itself, isn’t the flag of Nazi Germany. True. But the Nazi flag is actually a useful parallel: in Canada, it isn’t strictly illegal to fly a swastika in front of your home. But it is a good way to invite a lot of trouble. It’s frowned upon, because it is symbol that divides people. It causes actual pain.

The same goes, this week, with the waving of the Palestinian flag. It doesn’t determine the outcome of the war in far-away Gaza. But it sends an unmistakable message to Jews: we are disinterested in your pain. We are indifferent to your feelings of isolation – here, in the place that is supposed to be your home.

So, yes, it’s just a symbol. It’s just a bit of cloth and ink.

But it’s a symbol that still divides us. It’s a symbol that wounds the victims of history, the Jewish people.

Raising it, now, is kicking them when they’re down.