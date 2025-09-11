Warren — Feature, Musings —11.09.2025 09:30 AM KINSELLACAST 387: Everything is fucked up – with Lilley, Mulroney, Pierson and more – plus mystery tunes! 21 Comments Martin Dixon says: November 9, 2025 at 12:14 pm The Sarah Silverman reference. Hilarious. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOWnZkcksFE/?hl=en That is not the only reason I listen to the podcast although I actually wrote an email to gen exer, Melissa Kirsch, at the NYT last night because she said: “It can be challenging to discover new music on streaming platforms. Today, some ideas to help you out of a listening rut.” https://archive.ph/Bwsjv#selection-505.0-505.121 I am thinking what the fuck are you talking about. It has never been easier to find new music. I have a lot of tracks that I am sure have only been heard by me and the band’s close family and friends. Explained to her that there are so many ways to find new music, there is literally not enough time in the day to chase it all down. Girl Tones-Cherry Picker-good stuff. Had a Radiohead cover of High and Dry by them that I think is pretty pretty good. I know our host is not a fan: https://youtu.be/UPomMsdbkvM?si=Lr3YnsfBCUJgrB_K Daniel Romano’s Outfit-Dumb Love. Had something by him and one song is not like the other. This sounds like a folk song from the 70s: https://youtu.be/FrzE-5HE89s?si=iXWSB-0yEU-n-hrL Danny Ayala-I Was Wrong-never heard of him but I see in The Lemon Twigs-this one sounds like something Tommy James could have done in the 60s. Adore-Hello Darling-Irish punk band-good stuff. Reply Warren says: November 9, 2025 at 9:55 pm Ian MacKaye once said this to me: “More music was created just this morning than you can listen to in an entire lifetime.” Which is why I will never understand rock ‘n’ roll suicides: there is so much great music still to be heard, and not nearly enough time. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 10, 2025 at 7:42 am Great quote. People ask me what I will do if I finally retire(will have been at my firm 50 years on 29/12) and that will be my new reply. Reply Dink Winkerson says: November 12, 2025 at 9:26 am I totally agree. Just picked up the new Yoko Ono album with 3 new bonus tracks. SCORE!!!!! Reply Martin Dixon says: November 12, 2025 at 5:02 pm This is my new favourite song for the next 10 minutes. https://youtu.be/2PAcl3TvJF4 Martin Dixon says: November 15, 2025 at 8:06 am Today’s is one a 68 year old friend of mine that I have been talking music with for 50 years sent me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m499yM349RU Look at her pedigree-from her bio(AC-DC and Leonard Cohen!): “Tasmin Nicole Stephens: a baby born in Wigan with a dream of cock and roll! From a young age Tasmin has had a deep interest in music, most likely stemming from her father Jimmy Stephens who drummed in the Aussie rock band AC/DC. But he isn’t the only famous face in Tasmin’s family, as her grandad was Leonard Cohen. She recalls, “whenever I felt at a loss I would turn to Grandpapi Cohen and he would give me bucket loads of useful knowledge, from that moment onwards I never stopped believing in myself”. No friends, just keyboards and pure passion.” Will be spending some time going through her stuff today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF96EK2TWMc Martin Dixon says: November 9, 2025 at 12:46 pm I hope you got out of Toronto ok without having to enlist the army for help. On Chris, Occam’s Razor. Was afraid of losing his seat. Young man without out much in the way of career prospects who will have a long retirement. Needed to lock in 3-4 years of his federal pension to go with his current 6 and his provincial pension from when he was a provincial representative. To think of it as any sort of principled decision is quite funny. And the idiotic thing is that he was not at risk. No way would the NDP support have stayed at only 3.66% the next time around. This was not a generational budget. He is asking us to sacrifice but not the baby boomers. Didn’t even mention OAS. It was not a serious effort. And this is not a defence of Pierre but for any Tory to say that he or she thinks Charest would have won has forgotten that many on the right would have stayed home or voted PPC. Just like O’Toole. I still want to know what current Tory will be able to lose fewer on his or her right than on his or her left. It sure isn’t Ford, notwithstanding whatever Kory is babbling about. Hell, last night I was going back and forth with three Tories and one of them hated Mulroney and one loved him and one was starting to come around. Pierre is not the problem. The base is. We don’t seem to understand the concept of a binary choice after picking a leader(or even continuing to support one-see 2015). On Mamdani-he is one angry dude. It won’t end well. He misses the good old days of Stalin. Either read or watch his speech. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/nov/05/zohran-mamdani-victory-speech-transcript Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 9, 2025 at 2:34 pm Warren, I blame NYC Democrats themselves. Everyone knew he would run and too many reflexively went with a deeply flawed candidate, especially for women. So NYC Dems made their own bed. Little effort to come up with a solid, credible alternative. So…they reaped what they sowed. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 10, 2025 at 8:02 am It is already starting to have an impact. https://www.brgintl.com/ny-buyers-south-florida-real-estate-surge/ Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 9, 2025 at 2:46 pm Warren, Pierre is in no trouble as long as no other CPC MPs cross to the Liberals. If two more do, it’s the end of his leadership. But they won’t and with the fix being in in Calgary, he will win the leadership review with around seventy-seventy five percent. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 9, 2025 at 2:51 pm Warren, Trump is feared. Pierre intimidates people but no one is really scared of him. Proof of a caucus desertion confirms the point. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 9, 2025 at 3:07 pm Warren, As long as Stephen Harper has an alleged veto over the leader, we will keep losing elections. Charest should have won. Then the odds of winning government would have been significantly better. But Conservatives live to LOSE, just like our leader. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 9, 2025 at 3:13 pm Warren, With the right leader, Carney is vulnerable. He’s proven to be even more inept than Trudeau and that’s saying something. So, he can be knocked off politically under the right political circumstances. Carney guarantees that I’ll never take the Liberals seriously again. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 9, 2025 at 11:17 pm Martin, With respect, you miss the point. Liberals have been in for TEN years. In any other circumstances you would be right but the polls telegraphed by twenty-twenty five points that voters wanted a change. Trudeau was the hated messenger but once he left involuntarily, voters found a new leader to hate as much as Trudeau. Had Charest been the leader after ten years of Liberal cluelessness, Charest would have won with at least a majority. Harper proved that he could win without Quebec. Charest would have proven the same without Alberta. It’s all about central Canada for progressives, especially when they are thirsting for dramatic change, Mulroney-style. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 10, 2025 at 7:47 am Ronald, that is possible but it should not be used as a lesson as to who our next leader should be and you did not answer that question. Maybe Rona although the usual suspects will say Harper, Harper, Harper. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 10, 2025 at 5:18 pm Martin, Yes, that would mean naming someone in the Manning/Day/Harper/Pierre mold and all my choices are further left than those guys. I don’t have the impression that Bernier is still relevant politically, having gone so long without a seat but I could be wrong. I’m open to suggestions. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 10, 2025 at 9:06 pm No. What I meant was that Rona is tied to Harper and maybe she would lose support east of Manitoba. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 11, 2025 at 6:57 pm Martin, It’s hard to say, IMHO, it would depend more on what type of positions she would stake out. She would be a good candidate. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 11, 2025 at 8:58 am This was the funniest thing I saw this morning from the Carney folks but it is still early. “Canadian military will rely on an army of public servants to boost its ranks by 300,000. Federal public servants would be trained to shoot guns, drive trucks and fly drones, according to a defence department directive." https://archive.ph/hw3o3#selection-1857.0-1861.129 Just don't ask them to march up and down the square. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmWJXL43_TQ Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 11, 2025 at 6:54 pm Martin, I guess Carney hit his head. What a way to dishonour and disrepect the Canadian Armed Forces. Civilians playing soldier. Typical shortsighted thinking. No wonder we are doing this well in negotiations with Trump… Reply Martin Dixon says: November 13, 2025 at 5:56 pm Just watching former GS banker, Hodgson, on P and P with more of his moronic football analogies. Babbling some nonsense about the 20 yard line, etc.
