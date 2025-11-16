Warren — Feature, Musings —11.16.2025 11:45 AM KINSELLACAST 388: Lilley and me, him in New Brunswick and me in Nova Scotia – plus Patti Smith, Don Gardner, Ecca Vandal, Home Front, Drain 24 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: November 16, 2025 at 6:09 pm Warren, It will never be a minority CPC, much less a majority as long as Pierre is leader. Why, because the more Canadians come to know him, the less they like what they see and he will NEVER come back from that. Brian, not credible on this. Sounds too much like what his employer wants him to say. Reply Cirious v says: November 17, 2025 at 5:25 pm He’s sucks. In Alberta they’re in charge – 157 bucks for a Covid shot. Wackos. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 18, 2025 at 7:36 am Pierre is not the Premier of Alberta. That’s the post. Reply Curious v says: November 18, 2025 at 11:12 am Same team Reply Martin Dixon says: November 19, 2025 at 7:44 am You don’t seem to understand how things work. Have you ever heard of Doug Ford? Ronald O'Dowd says: November 16, 2025 at 6:14 pm It’s Liberal all the way, with the odds 60-40% that it will be a majority come next spring. They’re happier than pigs in shit that Pierre is going nowhere between now and then. He will breeze through the leadership review vote. Yes, fellow Conservatives, we ARE that stupid. Like I said, FIFTH election loss in a row right around the corner. What a pathetic bunch of dumb fucks we are… Reply Gilbert says: November 17, 2025 at 6:46 am You predicted Kamala Harris would win, so you’ve been wrong before. Reply The Doctor says: November 18, 2025 at 6:50 pm I dunno, I just get the feeling that PP ran out of ideas once Justin Trudeau left the scene. It’s like PP can’t find another gear. He seems sorta lost. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 19, 2025 at 7:42 am Someone asked elsewhere what has Pierre ever done. Two things actually: 1. Drove Justin out of office(and for that alone he deserves the Order of Canada) 2. Handed Carney his platform that all the usual suspects are delirious about Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 19, 2025 at 11:00 am Martin, With respect, it’s the serial byelection losses in previous safe ridings that did that along with the final shoving by Freeland and 24 other MPs. You can’t say that Pierre did that unless you can prove that he is as popular if not more popular now than he was then and that definitely ain’t the case. Most potential voters are sick of his face, just like they were with Justin. And relatively soon, they’ll also be sick of Carney’s. He won’t wear well for very long. Martin Dixon says: November 19, 2025 at 8:58 pm Ronald, this was not an attempt to justify him staying. I am just pointing out the obvious for which we should actually be grateful. Ronald O'Dowd says: November 16, 2025 at 6:19 pm May is also giving them a good laugh: twisting herself into a pretzel to find any unreasonable excuse to support them on the budget. So much for voting your conscience. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 17, 2025 at 7:23 am The fact that we are all waiting with bated breath for her to sober up and decide what she will do tells me how collectively stupid we are. It is not just a Tory affliction. Reply Curious v says: November 17, 2025 at 5:27 pm Maybe she’ll get some concessions – I think what’s most likely is that some NDP and conservatives will stay home that day letting it pass while members in attendance vote against it. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 18, 2025 at 3:53 am Curious, Bingo! You’re better than I am. I was expecting abstentions. Congratulations. Liberals need to listen to what you have to say as a fine strategist. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 16, 2025 at 6:26 pm No Canadian has more courage and fierce determination than you do, Warren. How I hope your parents can still see you and heard that speech. You are a perfect representation of their and your humanist values. Reply Warren says: November 16, 2025 at 9:32 pm Thank you, my friend. Reply Martin Dixon says: November 16, 2025 at 8:36 pm Down the rabbit hole I go on Patti Smith. Haven’t for a while. Saw her on Colbert talking about her book: https://youtu.be/lgamJ5SQlIg?si=zsonU-370pMmaH9f Not sure why I am just learning now that Gloria inspired by Them. Frederick is my favourite song by her and have this Sandie Shaw cover on vinyl(who cares if no one else gets it): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQlQDcZvdbs Anyway, I see her inspiration for that song was this live performance: https://youtu.be/okrvOAUg-yY?si=Sa8R0oqg3ODyA4i6 And I see the song is dedicated to Fred “Sonic” Smith, guitar player of the Detroit band MC5 and Smith’s future husband. Was actually surprised to see Gardner in my collection. Why would anyone have a problem with Home Front? They are great. That track got thrown at me on Friday(day released-need to go through the album). It could have been done by Men Without Hats. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 17, 2025 at 1:03 pm Warren, I don’t know about you dear readers, but if my name was Carney, I would sink my own government in a New York minute: end result, hobbled NDP with the Liberals easily winning a majority even in the dead of winter. It’s already game, set and match for the Carney Liberals. Nothing will change by next spring either. Poor Pierre. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 18, 2025 at 4:17 am Gilbert, You may be willing to practice collective self-delusion but not me. I see the leader for who he is, a losing albatross who weighs us down and blows elections. That will never, ever, change as long as we’re foolish enough to keep this dud as leader. And the topper: this guy forces people to remain in caucus when they quite clearly can no longer stand his guts, like most voting Canadians. Says a lot about the quality of his leadership. In short, no one can stomach him and everyone is waiting for him to lose again as quickly as possible so we can finally get rid of him as leader. Fortunately, we only have to put up with him until the spring and then he’s gone. Can’t wait. Been wrong plenty of times but not this time. He talks a good game and makes a great show but he can’t even win a confidence vote, so why bother? He hasn’t got the guts to go to an election because he already knows that he’s done and dusted politically. Maybe just maybe we can get back to winning once he’s gone. I will have two words for him when it finally happens and those will be good riddance. Reply Gilbert says: November 18, 2025 at 6:27 pm It’s good the budget didn’t pass. The last thing we need is a majority for the Brookfield Party. If Pierre is as hopeless as some say, why are the Liberals trying so hard to get rid of him? Reply The Doctor says: November 18, 2025 at 6:52 pm One of the most depressing numbers came out on the news this morning, where apparently PP polls highly with his own party and low with the general public. Yay. Political purgatory and electoral doom. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 18, 2025 at 11:01 pm Doc, PP is a walking positive of that old chestnut: the more you see and hear, the less you like. That’s why we’re already done as dinner no matter when the election finally rolls around. He can’t and won’t come back from this. Ever. And the most galling of all is that he knows that perfectly well but still insists on going through the motions. Ego-driven à la Harper. So what else is new? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 18, 2025 at 11:03 am Warren, Well, this is the place to be for all things political as you found out last night. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Warren,
It will never be a minority CPC, much less a majority as long as Pierre is leader. Why, because the more Canadians come to know him, the less they like what they see and he will NEVER come back from that. Brian, not credible on this. Sounds too much like what his employer wants him to say.
He’s sucks. In Alberta they’re in charge – 157 bucks for a Covid shot. Wackos.
Pierre is not the Premier of Alberta. That’s the post.
Same team
You don’t seem to understand how things work. Have you ever heard of Doug Ford?
It’s Liberal all the way, with the odds 60-40% that it will be a majority come next spring. They’re happier than pigs in shit that Pierre is going nowhere between now and then. He will breeze through the leadership review vote. Yes, fellow Conservatives, we ARE that stupid. Like I said, FIFTH election loss in a row right around the corner. What a pathetic bunch of dumb fucks we are…
You predicted Kamala Harris would win, so you’ve been wrong before.
I dunno, I just get the feeling that PP ran out of ideas once Justin Trudeau left the scene. It’s like PP can’t find another gear. He seems sorta lost.
Someone asked elsewhere what has Pierre ever done. Two things actually:
1. Drove Justin out of office(and for that alone he deserves the Order of Canada)
2. Handed Carney his platform that all the usual suspects are delirious about
Martin,
With respect, it’s the serial byelection losses in previous safe ridings that did that along with the final shoving by Freeland and 24 other MPs. You can’t say that Pierre did that unless you can prove that he is as popular if not more popular now than he was then and that definitely ain’t the case. Most potential voters are sick of his face, just like they were with Justin. And relatively soon, they’ll also be sick of Carney’s. He won’t wear well for very long.
Ronald, this was not an attempt to justify him staying. I am just pointing out the obvious for which we should actually be grateful.
May is also giving them a good laugh: twisting herself into a pretzel to find any unreasonable excuse to support them on the budget. So much for voting your conscience.
The fact that we are all waiting with bated breath for her to sober up and decide what she will do tells me how collectively stupid we are. It is not just a Tory affliction.
Maybe she’ll get some concessions – I think what’s most likely is that some NDP and conservatives will stay home that day letting it pass while members in attendance vote against it.
Curious,
Bingo!
You’re better than I am. I was expecting abstentions. Congratulations. Liberals need to listen to what you have to say as a fine strategist.
No Canadian has more courage and fierce determination than you do, Warren.
How I hope your parents can still see you and heard that speech. You are a perfect representation of their and your humanist values.
Thank you, my friend.
Down the rabbit hole I go on Patti Smith. Haven’t for a while. Saw her on Colbert talking about her book:
https://youtu.be/lgamJ5SQlIg?si=zsonU-370pMmaH9f
Not sure why I am just learning now that Gloria inspired by Them. Frederick is my favourite song by her and have this Sandie Shaw cover on vinyl(who cares if no one else gets it):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQlQDcZvdbs
Anyway, I see her inspiration for that song was this live performance:
https://youtu.be/okrvOAUg-yY?si=Sa8R0oqg3ODyA4i6
And I see the song is dedicated to Fred “Sonic” Smith, guitar player of the Detroit band MC5 and Smith’s future husband.
Was actually surprised to see Gardner in my collection.
Why would anyone have a problem with Home Front? They are great. That track got thrown at me on Friday(day released-need to go through the album). It could have been done by Men Without Hats.
Warren,
I don’t know about you dear readers, but if my name was Carney, I would sink my own government in a New York minute: end result, hobbled NDP with the Liberals easily winning a majority even in the dead of winter. It’s already game, set and match for the Carney Liberals. Nothing will change by next spring either. Poor Pierre.
Gilbert,
You may be willing to practice collective self-delusion but not me. I see the leader for who he is, a losing albatross who weighs us down and blows elections. That will never, ever, change as long as we’re foolish enough to keep this dud as leader. And the topper: this guy forces people to remain in caucus when they quite clearly can no longer stand his guts, like most voting Canadians. Says a lot about the quality of his leadership. In short, no one can stomach him and everyone is waiting for him to lose again as quickly as possible so we can finally get rid of him as leader. Fortunately, we only have to put up with him until the spring and then he’s gone. Can’t wait.
Been wrong plenty of times but not this time. He talks a good game and makes a great show but he can’t even win a confidence vote, so why bother? He hasn’t got the guts to go to an election because he already knows that he’s done and dusted politically. Maybe just maybe we can get back to winning once he’s gone. I will have two words for him when it finally happens and those will be good riddance.
It’s good the budget didn’t pass. The last thing we need is a majority for the Brookfield Party. If Pierre is as hopeless as some say, why are the Liberals trying so hard to get rid of him?
One of the most depressing numbers came out on the news this morning, where apparently PP polls highly with his own party and low with the general public. Yay. Political purgatory and electoral doom.
Doc,
PP is a walking positive of that old chestnut: the more you see and hear, the less you like. That’s why we’re already done as dinner no matter when the election finally rolls around. He can’t and won’t come back from this. Ever. And the most galling of all is that he knows that perfectly well but still insists on going through the motions. Ego-driven à la Harper. So what else is new?
Warren,
Well, this is the place to be for all things political as you found out last night.