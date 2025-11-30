Warren — Feature, Musings —11.30.2025 09:51 AM KINSELLACAST 390: Pipe dreams with Lilley, Sa’d, Pierson and more – plus Hot Water Music, Jeff Rosenstock, Fraulëin, Dexter and the Moonrocks 9 Comments Martin Dixon says: November 30, 2025 at 2:58 pm Dexter and the Moonrocks is the find of the week. That’s the post. Pearl Jam intro leads into a Foofighters Everl0ng vibe. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 30, 2025 at 3:35 pm Warren, I favour the pipeline but not without BC being paid royalties for it traversing their sovereign territory. Without an accommodation of BC, the pipeline won’t go ahead. First Nations have no veto over this nor can they win in court, so they might as well also reach an agreement with a future proponent. Reply Curious v says: November 30, 2025 at 5:45 pm Yes Ronald – the pipeline is a good thing, but they have to make sure bc and First Nations are properly compensated. Reply Curious v says: November 30, 2025 at 6:18 pm And I guarantee you that if Nenshi were premier this pipeline would happen a lot faster – instead of alienating bc and indigenous people he would be building relationships and negotiating a deal – smith just offends everybody and screams like a kid when she doesn’t get her way. Reply Steve T says: November 30, 2025 at 7:02 pm I agree BC should be paid a royalty (imagine the “sovereign” freakout that certain other provinces would throw, if the tables were turned), but they should not get a veto. Nor, as you say, should First Nations. We need to stop this “ask everyone and give everyone a veto” nonsense. The country was not built on endless consultations where every groups gets their chance to shakedown the country for a handout. Enough is enough – we need to re-engage in the sorts of nation building projects that made us a first-world country. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 30, 2025 at 3:50 pm Warren, From Grok: Official DoD Policy (DoD Directive 2311.01E, “DoD Law of War Program,” 22 May 2020, still current in 2025) Paragraph 4.5 explicitly states: “Members of the DoD Components comply with the law of war during all armed conflicts, however such conflicts are characterized, and in all other military operations. … All members of the DoD Components will report, and leaders will take appropriate action in response to, reportable incidents, including any report of a possible, suspected, or alleged violation of the law of war, to include any order that would violate the law of war.” The directive further reinforces: “No member of the DoD will obey an order that violates the law of war.” Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) Article 90 – Willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer (applies only to lawful orders). Article 92 – Failure to obey order or regulation (again, only lawful orders/regulations). Article 98 – Noncompliance with procedural rules (includes enforcing or obeying illegal orders). Articles 77–134 – Cover principals, accessories, and conspiracy; a service member who obeys an illegal order can be prosecuted as if they committed the crime themselves. Current Training & Standing Orders (2020s) Every branch teaches this in basic training and annual Law of War training. The standard phrasing used in U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and joint training is approximately: “You are required to disobey an order that is obviously illegal or that requires you to commit a crime. If you are in doubt, ask for clarification up the chain of command. If the order is manifestly illegal, you must refuse to obey it and report it.” Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 30, 2025 at 4:13 pm Warren, Um, Labour Minister? Nope. Industry maybe? Good, old, sloppy journalism… Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 30, 2025 at 9:10 pm Warren, I get to eat a good helping of crow here: Pierre’s speech at The Press Gallery Dinner: 9 on 10. That took real guts and almost all of it was a blast. Reminds me of Nancy Reagan, which was also a big success. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 30, 2025 at 9:11 pm Michelle Rempel Garner has video on her site. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
