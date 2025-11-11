Feature, Musings —11.11.2025 08:18 AM—
Remember
Here’s my Dad, age 20, at officer cadet training in Summer ’52, front centre. He joined the armoured corps but the war ended before he could go. He always regretted that, but us, not so much.
We miss him every single day. God bless him and everyone who serves.
My dad remembers the war as an occupied Dutch kid. Every year we pay our respects to the fallen soldiers that liberated Europe. I’m personally obsessed with ww2, can’t stop reading about it – dad says we are sliding back to fascism and it scares and angers him.
Warren,
Thanks so much to all who served and defended this wonderful country. These are the most special of people, willing to die, if necessary, for Canada.
Thinking of Uncle Cliff (WWII), and the great-uncles Donald and Richard (WWI).
Did they survive the war? Which regiments and theatre? Just interested.
Hi Dink,
Clifford O’Dowd, Captain, Royal 22nd Regiment, Italy maybe Netherlands;
Joseph Donald Boulanger, Princess Patricia then switched to Royal 22nd on its reactivation or formation, gased by the Germans in Belgium or France;
Richard Boulanger, Royal 22e Régiment, gased, ditto.
Forgot my grandfather:
James Hobbs MacKenzie, Lieutenant, United States Navy, WWI, Atlantic convoys
and Uncle:
(Joseph Donald MacKenzie, United States Air Force, Korea), served state-side
All survived the wars.
Do you guys know how I can find details on the service of my Dad, Thomas Douglas Kinsella, in the armed forces?
You can request his service record takes about 2 years and will give some details. I work for the base museum in Winnipeg. One of the guys is part of the armour corps association so maybe able to get info. I’ll get back to you in this. What’s the best way to get back to you if I find anything.
Thank you. WKinsella AT Gmail DOT com
Warren,
Some regiments have a complete listing of past and present members along with date of death. Le Royal 22e Régiment is one of those. I will take a crack at your Dad ce soir and let you know on Hotmail.
Thanks my friend. And Hotmail no longer works. WKinsella AT Gmail DOT com
Do you have the service records from the 2 who served in WW1?
It’s amazing they all survived – my great grand father was in both the Boer war and ww1. A sniper. He survived to build roads across northern Scotland.
2 of my relatives survived Hong Kong. 1 stayed in Hong Kong and the other went to Japan.
Did you pull his service files. The WW1 should be available.https://recherche-collection-search.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/help/pffww
Battle diaries good to track from dates taken from the casualty form. form.https://heritage.canadiana.ca/view/oocihm.lac_mikan_133530
https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/discover/military-heritage/first-world-war/Pages/war-diaries.aspx#b
Thank you!
Joseph Donald Boulanger Original overseas unit: 12th Canadian Infantry Battalion. Joined the P.P.C.L.I. in the field February 24, 1915. Struck off strength November 12, 1916. (Lieutenant 22nd Canadian Infantry Battalion.)[Private Army Canadian Infantry Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Lieutenant Army Canadian Infantry 22nd Canadian Infantry Battalion (Individual attestation record images are not available for this person.)
Possible Battles he was involved in. Would have to track down the service record. I’ll dig up the battle diaries and look to see if he is mentioned which there is a good chance as he ‘s an officer,
1915
St. Eloi (Jan-March 1915) – Engaged in trench warfare, including the actions at the Mound and Shelley Farm.
Second Battle of Ypres (April–May 1915) – The regiment was heavily involved in the later stages:
Battle of Frezenberg (May 8–13, 1915) – The PPCLI made a famous and costly stand, holding the line against repeated German attacks.
Battle of Bellewaarde (May 24–25, 1915) – The last of the four engagements in the Second Battle of Ypres.
1916
Mount Sorrel (June 2–13, 1916)
Battle of the Somme (July–November 1916):
Flers-Courcelette (Sept 15–22, 1916)
Thanks so much, Wink. I owe you one.
Wink,
With Warren’s indulgence, here’s the top Boulanger war story: they were six brothers along with my grandmother, who taught Paul-Henri, the youngest in elementary school.
As Sophia Petrillo would say: “Picture it, Saint-Charles de Bellechasse, 1914. PH spoke only a bit of English but he used to hang around the rail station to watch the troops arrive for embarkation at Quebec City. The troops were colourful and often cursing but he had no idea. So one day, he went up to a soldier and said what he had heard so many times before: “Hello, Son of a Bitch!” without knowing what it meant. He found out immediately when the soldier punched him in the face. What a way to live and learn.
I goofed, SEVEN brothers.
Pulled up the WW1 service records and could not find them. Found 12 men under ODOWD but nothing under O’Dowd. I walk the grave yards in Winnipeg and research the Military dead. Interesting stuff. Again just curious.
This was my grandfather on my mom’s side. I don’t remember him but he used to walk me to school sometimes when I was 5. 7th generation Canadian.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02Bs9muio4nzT2fBnc7KxtDb52W5DNMxxKYFNKiPwKp2kSbbbRW3MXTVBgxXTAvELGl&id=524711052
Martin,
In the same boat as you. Really sad. In my case, my granddad, Francis A. (Frank) O’Dowd passed at 79 when I was four. All I remember is the lower town Carnaval parade passing by with military in red uniforms as the parade passed below us. I remember a wing chair that my grandfather was sitting in. The face is a complete blur with my memory being only of the lucious O’Dowd white hair. (Doubt we have the Kinsellas beat though.) LOL.
Shows I never use that word: luscious.