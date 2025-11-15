, 11.15.2025 02:05 PM

The monster in the Oval Office – and his victims

She begins:

“Weeks before my seventeenth birthday, I was walking toward the Mar-a-Lago spa, on my way to work, when a car slowed behind me. I wish I could say that I sensed that something evil was tracking me, but as I headed into the building, I had no inkling of the danger I was in. In the car was a British socialite named Ghislaine Maxwell.”

She continues.

“Mar-a-Lago employees are required to make guests feel welcome. The woman’s eyes alight on my book, which I’ve jammed with sticky notes. ‘Are you interested in massage?’ Maxwell asks.”

She’s excited. She goes to an address to learn how to give massages and earn more. Her Dad drives her.

“Jeffrey has been waiting to meet you,” Maxwell said, starting up the stairs. “Come.”

Afterwards, the girl went home and tried to shower it all off. She doesn’t tell her parents.

“So begins the period of my life that has been dissected and analyzed more than any other. I don’t enjoy repeating this story; it hurts to relive what I did and what was done to me. I worry that the awful details distract from a broader truth. Yes, I was sexually abused.”

And she was sixteen years old when it all started.

Sixteen.

11 Comments

  1. Douglas+W says:
    November 15, 2025 at 5:09 pm

    Ghislaine Maxwell and Carney were pals.
    Wondering, if the PM is feeling a tad uneasy with these developments?

    Reply
  2. Steve T says:
    November 16, 2025 at 9:41 am

    MAGA knows their Dear Leader is a pedo and a rapist, and they don’t care. Twenty years from now, MAGA (many of whom claim to be Christians) will still be trying to untwist this pretzel and explain how they could support this abhorrent excuse for a human.

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    November 16, 2025 at 9:40 pm

    Steve,

    Like all politicians, when their individual asses are suddenly in the fire, they’d throw wife and kids under the bus just to keep their seat. Hence, the interesting rumour that +100 Republicans will join Massie and MTG in voting with the Democrats and two Independents. Like I said before, hope this gives POS a stroke, even though he deserves far worse.

    Reply
  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    November 19, 2025 at 11:05 am

    Warren,

    Trump now has two choices: he can sign the bill or not sign it. If he signs, it will mean that every possible reference to himself has been eradicated with no trace ever to be found of it again. Otherwise, POS is not signing. In that case, it would become law without his signature but the files have already been scrubbed but good. So much for justice.

    Reply

