Feature, Musings —11.15.2025 02:05 PM—
The monster in the Oval Office – and his victims
She begins:
“Weeks before my seventeenth birthday, I was walking toward the Mar-a-Lago spa, on my way to work, when a car slowed behind me. I wish I could say that I sensed that something evil was tracking me, but as I headed into the building, I had no inkling of the danger I was in. In the car was a British socialite named Ghislaine Maxwell.”
She continues.
“Mar-a-Lago employees are required to make guests feel welcome. The woman’s eyes alight on my book, which I’ve jammed with sticky notes. ‘Are you interested in massage?’ Maxwell asks.”
She’s excited. She goes to an address to learn how to give massages and earn more. Her Dad drives her.
“Jeffrey has been waiting to meet you,” Maxwell said, starting up the stairs. “Come.”
Afterwards, the girl went home and tried to shower it all off. She doesn’t tell her parents.
“So begins the period of my life that has been dissected and analyzed more than any other. I don’t enjoy repeating this story; it hurts to relive what I did and what was done to me. I worry that the awful details distract from a broader truth. Yes, I was sexually abused.”
And she was sixteen years old when it all started.
Sixteen.
[To read more, subscribe here]
Ghislaine Maxwell and Carney were pals.
Wondering, if the PM is feeling a tad uneasy with these developments?
Lol I’ve heard of grasping at straws but this is ridiculous.
Derek,
I tend to agree with you but never, ever, say never. To wit: that ever so special alleged Supreme Court justice. Enough said.
Not to mention that alleged former Israeli PM, who seemingly was violent with the girls.
By the by, Epstein’s brother said that Bubba is not BUBBA. Wonder what Carville will say, if anything. Just love that classic sea shanty: “Blow, blow, blow, the Man Down”.
There is no name that would surprise me. The Stacey Plaskett revelations were interesting.
MAGA knows their Dear Leader is a pedo and a rapist, and they don’t care. Twenty years from now, MAGA (many of whom claim to be Christians) will still be trying to untwist this pretzel and explain how they could support this abhorrent excuse for a human.
Steve,
Like all politicians, when their individual asses are suddenly in the fire, they’d throw wife and kids under the bus just to keep their seat. Hence, the interesting rumour that +100 Republicans will join Massie and MTG in voting with the Democrats and two Independents. Like I said before, hope this gives POS a stroke, even though he deserves far worse.
It is not beyond the realm of possibility that T knows exactly what he is doing with these files. Biden could have requested that the files be released and he didn’t. Seems odd.
Martin,
He likely wanted to protect Bubba, not to mention other top Democratic donors.
Warren,
Trump now has two choices: he can sign the bill or not sign it. If he signs, it will mean that every possible reference to himself has been eradicated with no trace ever to be found of it again. Otherwise, POS is not signing. In that case, it would become law without his signature but the files have already been scrubbed but good. So much for justice.