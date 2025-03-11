Who will speak for Canada?

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Who speaks for Canada?

Ontario’s Doug Ford does. Manitoba’s Wab Kinew does. B.C.’s David Eby does. So do many of the other provincial Premiers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney? Well, let’s ponder that.

If there is one essential job requirement for Canadian Prime Ministers, it is to fearlessly advocate for the country, and for the people who make it up.

Mark Carney repeatedly promised he would do that.

Remember the election? The Liberal leader clearly doesn’t. Here are some of the things he said back then, about Donald Trump and about tariffs.

April 2, 2025: “We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures….In a crisis, it’s important to come together and it’s essential to work with purpose and force.”

April 17, 2025: “The biggest risk we have to this economy is Donald Trump…what he’s trying to do to Canada — he’s trying to break us, so the U.S. can own us. They want our land, they want our resources, they want our water, they want our country…We’re all going to stand up against Donald Trump. I’m ready.”

April 29, 2025: “We are over the shock of the American betrayal but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves.”

Ah, the heady days of Springtime. That was then, this is now, etc. Those “countermeasures?” Carney swiftly killed them, because they made Donald Trump cross. Using “force?” And: “standing up against Donald Trump” for his “betrayal?”

Well, our Prime Minister sure doesn’t say things like that anymore. Instead, he laughs at all of Trump’s (bad) jokes. He claps his hands in delight at whatever lunacy issues from Trump’s mouth. He and Trump “have a very good relationship,” he beams.

As a writer at the Daily Mail famously observed, Carney is reduced to “a shrieking teen at a Taylor Swift concert” when in the presence of the U.S. President.

