Who will speak for Canada?
Who speaks for Canada?
Ontario’s Doug Ford does. Manitoba’s Wab Kinew does. B.C.’s David Eby does. So do many of the other provincial Premiers.
Prime Minister Mark Carney? Well, let’s ponder that.
If there is one essential job requirement for Canadian Prime Ministers, it is to fearlessly advocate for the country, and for the people who make it up.
Mark Carney repeatedly promised he would do that.
Remember the election? The Liberal leader clearly doesn’t. Here are some of the things he said back then, about Donald Trump and about tariffs.
April 2, 2025: “We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures….In a crisis, it’s important to come together and it’s essential to work with purpose and force.”
April 17, 2025: “The biggest risk we have to this economy is Donald Trump…what he’s trying to do to Canada — he’s trying to break us, so the U.S. can own us. They want our land, they want our resources, they want our water, they want our country…We’re all going to stand up against Donald Trump. I’m ready.”
April 29, 2025: “We are over the shock of the American betrayal but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves.”
Ah, the heady days of Springtime. That was then, this is now, etc. Those “countermeasures?” Carney swiftly killed them, because they made Donald Trump cross. Using “force?” And: “standing up against Donald Trump” for his “betrayal?”
Well, our Prime Minister sure doesn’t say things like that anymore. Instead, he laughs at all of Trump’s (bad) jokes. He claps his hands in delight at whatever lunacy issues from Trump’s mouth. He and Trump “have a very good relationship,” he beams.
As a writer at the Daily Mail famously observed, Carney is reduced to “a shrieking teen at a Taylor Swift concert” when in the presence of the U.S. President.
Carney is doing a good job of dealing with Trump – if anybody gets a deal it will be carney. He’ll get the best we possibly can – people realize how difficult Trump is so they give carney the leash he needs to deal with him.
Based on what? There are no facts in evidence he can. Not in the HOC today. Busy meeting the premier of PEI. I wonder if he will grace he HOC with his presence tomorrow when the budget gets presented?
Martin,
Only an idiot would be absent tomorrow. Oh, right.
Curious,
I’m one of the few Progressive Conservatives left. Most of my entourage are Carney Liberals. All of them tell me they’re “disappointed”, and several who previously voted Liberal can’t wait for an election so that they can vote NDP. No surprise there.
And I bet a lot of those Carney Liberals voted for Justin in 2015.
Well Ronald, you’re a man without a party. It’s terrible what happened to the pc party, overtaken by western populists and wackos – must be lonely. Don’t worry though, I’ll still be your friend even though I’m a liberal and you’re a Tory –
Curious,
Thanks. Likewise.
I’m friends with everyone except four current or former party leaders who either TRIED to screw me over or failing that, one of my family members. For those four, let’s just say that each one better have a better political strategist than I am. Don’t think they do. So far, two down, two to go! LOL.
I want a leader who seems passionate about Canada. Prime Minister Carney doesn’t act like we’re in an existential crisis. His focus seems to be a majority.
He’s said exactly that in multiple occasions – he said it’s a rupture –
I believe it’s called being cool under fire.
To answer the question, I am not optimistic it will be the Goldman Sachs bros(Carney, Hodgson and Guzman) and I have the receipt. This needs to be trotted out whenever anyone flosses about the fact that they are a GS alumni.
“The first thing you need to know about Goldman Sachs is that it’s everywhere. The world’s most powerful investment bank is a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money. In fact, the history of the recent financial crisis, which doubles as a history of the rapid decline and fall of the suddenly swindled dry American empire, reads like a Who’s Who of Goldman Sachs graduates.”
https://archive.ph/qiHgB#selection-1593.1-1599.412
You know I worked in sales for a long time. Started out with Pepsi, but I graduated to work for several major brands, but the bulk of my sales came as a territory manager for a major insurer – I’ve dealt with every kind of personality. Carny is putting Trump at ease so he can try to get some leverage from the relationship – he’s just keeping him close with smiles and compliments because he wants to get something from him – that’s what you’re supposed to do when a client starts shit – does something ridiculous or has unreasonable demands – – why is everybody so shocked that he’s built a positive relationship with Trump, that’s a good thing.
Curious,
Positive relationship, yes. Positive outcome, not a chance with that dipshit in DC.
So the budget deficit will “only” be 57 billion by 29/30 and they are going to try and fool the mad cow addled baby boomers that it is a good thing because it is “capital”. Hilarious. I am surprised that somewhere along the line during Carney’s “illustrious” career that he didn’t learn that you need to provide a ROI analysis for said capital investment. He would not get away with this in the real world.
Martin,
Nah. Brookfield would give him a pass. LOL.
Warren,
d’Entremont. Talk about classless. I get that he’s ticked off because his own party wouldn’t support him for Speaker or Deputy Speaker. (Usual CPC strategic stupidity but I digress.) He should have resigned then rather than sticking it to us now just before a budget vote. Makes him come off like a loser rather than a person who resigned on principle. He should be glad though, he’s a perfect reflection of a federal Liberal…
He is a douche waffle. Even Regan and Rota stuck around after their party screwed them and Regan was from out east too so spare me “there is not much difference between a conservative and a Liberal in the Atlantic provinces”.
6 short weeks ago. Anyone who reads that can only come to the conclusion hat he has developed the mad cow. Unfortunate. But that is the most flattering explanation.
https://openparliament.ca/debates/2025/9/25/chris-dentremont-1/
Or, like you Ronald, he’s had enough of Pierre poison.
Then he should have sat as an independent like JWR-someone with actual integrity.
Curious,
Got to agree with Martin.
I mean, sure, it makes sense that members sit as independents, and then run with a new party in the next election, if that’s what they want to do – but, that’s not our system. There’s a boatload of examples of members switching and sitting with a new party. Like it or not, that’s our system.
The absolute cynic in me loves that on budget day they got a Conservative member to cross the floor. That won’t entirely distract from the budget but it takes some wind out of the sails of opposition to it. Again, cynical but effective.
I’m going to tell a true story, it’s sad and it paints an uncaring and cold view of Canada.
My sister has a masters in social work, years of experience in psychoanalysis, and a thriving private practice. She has a heart of gold, she’s caring and she’s an activist in that she really goes above and beyond to help her patients.
A couple years ago she came across an old patient, somebody she had worked with while she was working for the hospital. This young woman had been abused as a child by her parents, and her parents friends. As a little kid she was pimped to disgusting men, and abused by her own family as well – terrible abuse is all she knew from her youth.
Years had passed since she last met my sister, but my sister remembered her, and sat to talk with her. She was homeless, suffering trauma and had no support to lean on, and no hope for a future.
So, my sister took her in to live in her house. She helped her get a diploma while she had a free place to live – all she asked of her was to do some housework. It went well, the young woman improved and was searching for jobs. She eventually left my sisters place to take a job in Alberta working in a hotel in a resort community. It was going well, but she started to get sick.
While working in Alberta she started to feel very sick. She doesn’t drink, smoke, or do drugs – she’s always lived a clean life. She eventually went to the emergency department at the hospital because of vomiting and sickness that she couldn’t get past.
The hospital diagnosed her with liver disease. Her liver was failing due to numerous suicide attempts overdosing on Tylenol – it destroyed her liver, and she doesn’t qualify for a transplant.
So, the young woman who had her life stolen from her by sick, disgusting and criminal people is now terminally ill, with 2-3 months to live.
She wants to die in Nova Scotia, where she’s from, where my sister (her closest person) lives. She can’t get back to Nova Scotia without assistance, but that assistance won’t be available until she’s admitted to the hospital, but they won’t admit her – so she’s stuck living in a hotel room, surrounded by strangers, with no way to return home where she wants to be when she dies. they won’t admit her – what is wrong with these people. They won’t give her AISH even though she’s dying because as a temporary worker they won’t extend provincial benefits to her.
What the hell is wrong with Canada that we can’t have her flown back with a nurse to enter hospice care, where she’ll have my sister to visit her, like a good mom would? I’m really saddened that this young woman had such a difficult life, but when she’s dying she needs for her country to support her – so where’s Canada, with all the social programs we talk about – where the hell is the help she needs to live out her last few months with some people who care about her – this is terrible.
Curious,
So sorry to hear about what she experienced and the current rapidly declining state of her health. Please let us know if a gofundme is appropriate. I would like to do what I can to help. Thanks.
I’m sure I’m not alone here.
Thank you Ronald. I’ll let you know – I really appreciate the support.
There is a ridiculous Carney groupie by the name of Tyler Meredith that pointed out that, in real dollars, Carney’s first budget deficit is about the same as Harper’s 2009-2010 deficit. And many of his fellow groupies reposted. What these geniuses forget is that the reason Harper had to run that deficit is because the Goldman Sachs bros of Carney, Hodgson and Guzman almost brought the entire world financial system to its knees by playing both sides of the sub prime market. Many of them should have gone to jail. It is the sort of thing you don’t want to remind folks about. I would tell that idiot Tyler but he blocked me for the crime of pointing out other inconvenient and inane posts in his feed.
A lot to go through but I have been poring over this “generational budget” where we will sacrifice in the short term for the benefit of the long term and, for the life of me, I can’t find where Carney has asked the ridiculous Elbows Up baby boomers to make their generational sacrifice. Can someone help?
Martin,
Life is too short. You should avoid like the plague dyed-in-the-wool dimwits. You can’t debate with those unrelentingly biased jerks.
I’m cutting way down on YouTube, you know the place where 100% of what Trump does or Biden did is an automatic natural disaster. They’re biased up to their eye lids. It’s so not credible and over the top. Total waste of time. For some people both presidents never did a single good thing. Left or right same egotistical bullshit.
Fuuny. I just told someone that I thought Fife looked positively gleeful about the CPC’s recent problems and the advice I got was:
“Turn that shit off Martin. Life is too short to have that stuff pissing you off every day.”
But I do find a lot of the stupidity entertaining while the wealth shift continues.
Warren,
Herle says there may be as many as twenty so-called progressive conservatives who are frustrated with leadership. It’s a drip, drip, drip scenario that won’t bear fruit unless Carney successfully poaches two more CPC MPs. If they do and get a majority in the House, then watch out in Calgary in January. Using cohersion never leads to caucus unity. It leads to further caucus erosion so Pierre better not have gone there otherwise the Chong thing gets quickly dusted off.
Don’t listen to people who wrecked two Liberal parties.
Warren,
[Smiling.]
Remember that the GangOf OnlyTwenty-FourTM forced YouKnowWhoTM out. Most observers thought they couldn’t do it but in the end their efforts were enough to convince “Heseltine” to pull the plug and that finally did it. But I take your point. History is always instructive.
Pierre will never go voluntarily so CPC MPs better be really careful what they do going forward. This could quickly turn into a vicious knife fight if things spiral out of control. Right now, the lid is still on.
(That roaring sound you hear are progressive legacy media having their second BIG O in a row.)