Arsen and the rest of us

I know Arsen. He helped me enormously with my new book The Hidden Hand. I am shocked, truly, by what happened in Australia but grateful he survived. God bless him and everyone dealing with this horror this morning

I said months ago that people were going to get killed – and they have been, in Washington, Boulder and now Bondi Beach.

For you, you have to ask yourself: have I condemned the Jew hatred that has taken innocent lives? Have I been indifferent to the suffering that Jews now experience, everywhere? Have I done something, anything, to stop this madness?

For me, I have been invited to celebrate the first day of Chanukah with Jewish friends at the synagogue in Belleville. And I am going to stand with them, and support them, and help protect them. Always.