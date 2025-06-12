, 12.06.2025 06:00 AM

Fourteen reasons

Fourteen reasons why we need to stop violence against women.

• Geneviève Bergeron (born 1968), civil engineering student

• Hélène Colgan (born 1966), mechanical engineering student

• Nathalie Croteau (born 1966), mechanical engineering student

• Barbara Daigneault (born 1967), mechanical engineering student

• Anne-Marie Edward (born 1968), chemical engineering student

• Maud Haviernick (born 1960), materials engineering student

• Maryse Laganière (born 1964), budget clerk in the École Polytechnique’s finance department

• Maryse Leclair (born 1966), materials engineering student

• Anne-Marie Lemay (born 1967), mechanical engineering student

• Sonia Pelletier (born 1961), mechanical engineering student

• Michèle Richard (born 1968), materials engineering student

• Annie St-Arneault (born 1966), mechanical engineering student

• Annie Turcotte (born 1969), materials engineering student

• Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (born 1958), nursing student

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    December 6, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Warren,

    Hopefully, heaven really exists for these women. I could go on about the mentality of certain men in society but this horrific act is proof enough of that.

