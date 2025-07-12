Warren — Feature, Musings —12.07.2025 10:39 AM KINSELLACAST 391: Back from the U.K. – with E. and Caryma! Not Lilley! Plus Buzzcocks, Pete Shelley and Buzzcocks wannabes! 5 Comments Martin Dixon says: December 7, 2025 at 12:24 pm Why Can’t I Touch It is so ridiculously great. Hadn’t listened to it for a while-just downloaded a bunch of covers. Canadians have no right to be smug about silly walking. Look at some of our Ministers. The ability to silly walk would be a step up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV2ViNJFZC8 Got this Pete Shelley on release: https://youtu.be/Vj_5_ZXjA7k?si=0t7FXOzp7Uy_yPSS Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 7, 2025 at 3:00 pm Warren, In short, I blame Starmer. For the life of me, I can’t understand how Starmer can be so inept and now he wants to bring back Rayner into cabinet. Talk about clueless. It’s no surprise to me that Reform UK has solidly and sadly overtaken the Conservatives. At least the latter was entirely predictable given the makeup of your average centre-right voter. Unlike E., I think Farage will get a pass as outrageous as that is. That’s just who the right-wing are these days… Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 7, 2025 at 3:14 pm Warren, The word vacuous immediately comes to mind. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 7, 2025 at 3:24 pm Warren, Pierre will easily clinch the leadership review next month. He will stay in place as leader into the spring election. However, once we lose again, it will be goodbye for him, either actively or with help from caucus. That election will be the FIFTH that we lose in a row. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 7, 2025 at 3:27 pm And since Byrne allegedly played an active part in giving O’Toole the heave-ho, what’s good for the Irish goose will be de rigueur for the Albertan gander. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
