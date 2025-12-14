Warren — Feature, Musings —12.14.2025 01:01 PM KINSELLACAST 392: where is there hope? Bondi Beach with Lilley, Sa’d, Mulroney 2 Comments Martin Dixon says: December 14, 2025 at 1:44 pm Music crazy good this week. Best Superbowl halftime show ever: https://youtu.be/gq08ouOwiqQ?si=xcyYL75WXfSzypZ5 Reply Martin Dixon says: December 14, 2025 at 1:56 pm Jesus Christ himself could be the leader of the CPC right now and there would be some douchebag that would switch parties to give Carney his majority. “According to a national survey of 1,515 adult Canadians conducted from January 9 to 18, 2025, only 17% of Canadians trust politicians in general.” https://democracywatch.ca/surveys/ It is kind of cute that we have all forgotten about the level of douchbaggery politicians are capable of. Our host is right. It IS just politics as usual. And Chris is right. Ma will never be heard from again in 3.5 years. No pension and his CV seems a bit thin. Good luck to him. Maybe a diplomatic post in Beijing? Seems fitting. Oh and the fact that Wiseman is a protege of Carney is a bug not a feature. Buy Brookfield. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
