Warren — Feature, Musings —12.28.2025 12:15 PM KINSELLACAST 394: Sa’d, Lilley, E. on a bad year – but with the best song and LP of the year! 7 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: December 28, 2025 at 1:29 pm Warren, You sir, are as dutiful as the late Her Majesty. Thank you. Happy New Year! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 28, 2025 at 1:31 pm Warren, God and the angels are in your corner. Reply Martin Dixon says: December 28, 2025 at 2:27 pm Checking in from WNY. Three observations: 1. Border crossing was very busy. A busy as I have ever seen it. They even had someone directing traffic into lanes and have never seen that before. 2. Breezed through customs even though we had a full truck and two dogs. About 30 seconds. No one in sight that was going to throw us in jail, no one went through our phones and they didn’t ask for the special paperwork everyone warned us we would need at the border for our dogs(which, against my better judgement, I did fill out). 3. Ellicottville is hopping and full of elbows up, Southern Ontario, baby boomer liberals. Upset about T, of course, but their protests will be limited to bitching about him while drinking their brandy snifters and sampling charcuterie boards at their cocktail parties. I shake things up a bit by wearing a red baseball cap with Made You Look on it. The double takes are always funny. It took a few listens but Molly is great. It would be in the running with about 100 songs for song of the year though(I actually think Bleed But Never Die is better-starts off with a Go Gos vibe). LP of the year for me is pretty easy. Nation Of Language’s latest. Dance Called Memory. Any OMD, NO fan should appreciate it. Where ideas go to die. Funny. Whenever our partnership would come up with some hairbrained idea that had slight majority support, we would form a committee of some of the weaker partners and then just let fate take its course. This popped up on my feed today and is a pretty good watch for people sitting around just accepting what is going on around them: https://x.com/historigins/status/2003986548916998402?s=20 I am an optimistic person. Generally speaking, most self employed people are. I think things will sort themselves out in 12 months or so. Although I have hedged my bets by buying Brookfield. Oh and no matter what happens in January, the CPC is still going to need money so I am doing my end of season asks and one guy just gave us 1000.00 and thanked me for reminding him. Sorry Ronald. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 28, 2025 at 2:41 pm Warren, Brian’s is a family decision. Should be fine by all of us. Not to mention that it’s none of our business. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 28, 2025 at 2:56 pm Warren, Anyone who says Carney is a Conservative is not credible. He’s a disciple of big business corporatocracy. You know, like the Liberals were before Justin Trudeau. Reply Martin Dixon says: December 28, 2025 at 4:09 pm Precisely why the country is a bigger loser than the CPC base. Buy Brookfield. The one per cent will be fine. The rest, not so much. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: December 28, 2025 at 3:21 pm Warren, When will Israelis finally get rid politically of this asshole? The Times of Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/indicted-ex-netanyahu-aide-says-pm-backed-effort-to-utilize-intel-later-leaked-to-bild/ Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Warren,
You sir, are as dutiful as the late Her Majesty. Thank you. Happy New Year!
Warren,
God and the angels are in your corner.
Checking in from WNY. Three observations:
1. Border crossing was very busy. A busy as I have ever seen it. They even had someone directing traffic into lanes and have never seen that before.
2. Breezed through customs even though we had a full truck and two dogs. About 30 seconds. No one in sight that was going to throw us in jail, no one went through our phones and they didn’t ask for the special paperwork everyone warned us we would need at the border for our dogs(which, against my better judgement, I did fill out).
3. Ellicottville is hopping and full of elbows up, Southern Ontario, baby boomer liberals. Upset about T, of course, but their protests will be limited to bitching about him while drinking their brandy snifters and sampling charcuterie boards at their cocktail parties. I shake things up a bit by wearing a red baseball cap with Made You Look on it. The double takes are always funny.
It took a few listens but Molly is great. It would be in the running with about 100 songs for song of the year though(I actually think Bleed But Never Die is better-starts off with a Go Gos vibe).
LP of the year for me is pretty easy. Nation Of Language’s latest. Dance Called Memory. Any OMD, NO fan should appreciate it.
Where ideas go to die. Funny. Whenever our partnership would come up with some hairbrained idea that had slight majority support, we would form a committee of some of the weaker partners and then just let fate take its course.
This popped up on my feed today and is a pretty good watch for people sitting around just accepting what is going on around them:
https://x.com/historigins/status/2003986548916998402?s=20
I am an optimistic person. Generally speaking, most self employed people are. I think things will sort themselves out in 12 months or so. Although I have hedged my bets by buying Brookfield.
Oh and no matter what happens in January, the CPC is still going to need money so I am doing my end of season asks and one guy just gave us 1000.00 and thanked me for reminding him. Sorry Ronald.
Warren,
Brian’s is a family decision. Should be fine by all of us. Not to mention that it’s none of our business.
Warren,
Anyone who says Carney is a Conservative is not credible. He’s a disciple of big business corporatocracy. You know, like the Liberals were before Justin Trudeau.
Precisely why the country is a bigger loser than the CPC base. Buy Brookfield. The one per cent will be fine. The rest, not so much.
Warren,
When will Israelis finally get rid politically of this asshole?
The Times of Israel:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/indicted-ex-netanyahu-aide-says-pm-backed-effort-to-utilize-intel-later-leaked-to-bild/