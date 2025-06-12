The British Trump

Warren — Feature, Musings —

LONDON – Is this Nigel Farage’s “grab ’em by the pussy” moment?

For those who were asleep or in a coma in October 2016: one month before the U.S. presidential vote, the fabled Access Hollywood tape was published by the Washington Post.

On the tape, Donald Trump is heard saying, and we quote: “I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

The “they” was women. The “I” was Donald Trump.

It was awful, it was misogynistic, and – as things turned out – it was no impediment whatsoever to winning the presidency. The Access Hollywood tape notwithstanding, Trump narrowly won the 2016 race, which probably said more about Americans than it did about him. But I digress.

For days here in the United Kingdom, there has been a similar sort of controversy raging about a similar sort of politician – you know, the bigoted, bilious old man type of politician. Nigel Farage.

Farage – whose name does not rhyme with “garbage,” but possibly could – is the leader of Reform UK, which is essentially the British equivalent of MAGA Republicans. He has been credibly pegged as a possible future Prime Minister. Like Trump, Farage says lots of things that are outrageous. But this time, Farage may have been a bit too, too outrageous.

There is no incriminating tape in Farage’s case, but there are nearly 30 former schoolmates of Farage. All have stepped forward to assist the left-leaning tabloid, The Guardian, in its investigation into Farage’s conduct when he attended Dulwich college school in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

