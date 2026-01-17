Mark Carney’s choice

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Might makes right, goes the cliché, and the cliché is certainly true, circa 2026.

With a straight face, Prime Minister Mark Carney this week trumpeted his assorted trade deals with China as a “new world order,” quote unquote. That was an unfortunate choice of words, but apt.

Inter alia, the New World Order (NWO) was a stable of professional wrestlers, and a forgettable genre of heavy metal music. But, mostly, “New World Order” refers to a conspiracy theory that alleges a secret cabal of global elites that plots to create a totalitarian one-world government. The Illuminati, the Freemasons, George Soros and the Rothschilds are all in on it. (Of course.)

So, for Carney to celebrate a New World Order with China was, to say the least, a poor choice of words. Off to the woodshed, PMO spinners.

In his private moments, Mark Carney probably acknowledges that – diplomatically, economically, militarily – Canada is a middle power, if that. A single chair at the G7 notwithstanding, we get pushed around. A lot.

The United States, Russia and China, of course, have always been superpowers. In the past, they could not always get what they wanted. They were limited by international law, trade relationships, economics and circumstance. In 2026, that is no longer the case.

The world order is now beset by Social Darwinism on a staggering scale. For myriad reasons, America, Russia and China are the strong and utterly dominate us, the comparatively-weak. They are thugs, most days, and the rest of the world knows it but cannot even say it aloud. So we go along. But do we have to now celebrate it, too?

Consider the case of Carney’s new BFF, China. Here is only a partial list of the the things China has done to us, and to the world.