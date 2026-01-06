The anti-Israel, pro-Hamas fringe become the anti-U.S., pro-Maduro fringe

Warren — Feature, Musings —

It’s axiomatic: when you do something a lot, you get better at it. So, when you do lots of campaigns, you get better at campaigns.

Witness the variously pro-Palestine, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, antisemitic Leftist fringe that magically transformed itself into the anti-U.S., anti-Trump, pro-Maduro Leftist fringe over the weekend. Within hours, with military precision. Here, in Canada, and around the world.

Says Canadian lawyer and expert Caryma Sa’d: “Since the US military intervention in Venezuela, I’ve covered [and] reviewed footage from Cambridge, Toronto, and Ottawa that suggests convergence between the anti-Israel and anti-American protesters…Everything is viewed through what they’d consider an anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist, anti-oppression lens, from Land Back to Safe Supply to Free Palestine to Trans Rights, and now, Hands Off Venezuela.”

And, as I document in my Random House book The Hidden Hand, out next month, a worldwide propaganda campaign against Israel and the West commenced in the early hours of October 7, 2023, when Hamas murdered, raped and brutalized thousands of Jews in Israel.

The campaign had lots of money, organizers, protestors and tested messages mostly aimed at Gen Z and Millennials. It has been a massive success: the anti-Israel, antisemitic side has overwhelmed their targets by a factor of fifty to one.

And, by running so many protests for more than two years, the antisemites and the bigots have acquired undeniable skills. Their messaging and tactics have dwarfed the feeble pro-Israel, pro-Western effort.

