Trump is insane, but the Greenland thing is really, really insane

The military don’t start wars. Politicians do.

History is littered with proof of that. Old men, with political power, start a war, and young men with no power are sent to fight them. It’s an infinite cycle.

So, does Donald Trump, the oldest-ever president of the United States and now in his 80th year, really plan to wage war on Greenland, an ally of America and the West? He says he can and will.

Here are some of things Trump has said. They are direct quotes.

• “We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not.”

• “I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way we’re going to do it the hard way.”

• “One way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

• “If we don’t [take over], Russia or China will take over Greenland. And we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.”

Trump has a very loose acquaintance with truth, so all of this could be fake news, to use the president’s preferred put-down. But it isn’t just Trump who has said these things. His White Office has issued this official statement: “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”

And Trump’s Gollum-like Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller, has been even more direct. Speaking to CNN a few days ago, Miller said that “the formal position of the US government that Greenland should be part of the US.” And, on whether that might lead to war, Miller said: “Nobody’s going to fight the US over the future of Greenland.”

The Europeans beg to differ. Seven of them issued an extraordinary joint statement last week, saying “Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.” Denmark, a longtime U.S. military ally, itself said it is “ready to defend” Greenland.

The country’s Defence Committee chair added that Trump’s stated goals “means war” and that Danish troops “would fight back.” Germany, for its part, has sent a warship to the area. And some European leaders are speaking openly of military confrontation, shutting down U.S. military bases in Europe, and cutting off trade.

It is worrying, of course. More significantly, however, Trump’s manifest destiny madness is against the rules and against common sense. Two reasons – one well-known, the other not so much.

