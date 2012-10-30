Warren Kinsella
Warren Kinsella is a raconteur, bon vivant, and – occasionally – a Toronto-based lawyer, author and consultant. He is not profound, but it is said that he can be useful in a stick-swinging, bench-clearing brawl. He once wanted to be a Jesuit priest, but failed the entrance exam. Born in Montreal in August 1960, Warren has lived all over the place, but most often regards Calgary as home. Calgary is happy that he resides in latté-sipping, Volvo-driving, secular humanist Central Canada, with the rest of his smart aleck socialist pals. Warren has four sons and two daughters, most of whom love Bad Religion. (He adores them.) His wife is the beautiful and brilliant Lisa Kinsella, who in a previous incarnation dated Brad Pitt. (He adores Lisa, too, the shocking Brad Pitt underwear incident notwithstanding.)
Warren’s heroes are Malcolm X, Christ, Raoul Wallenberg, Joe Strummer, and his father. He’s also pretty sweet on his Mom, who calls him twice a day, because she worries about him.
In May 2006, Warren set up a firm called the Daisy Consulting Group; his son liked the name, and that was good enough for Warren. Previously, he was a special assistant to the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien, and chief of staff in a pile of federal ministries. Stephen Harper has said that “I really think that Warren guy is on to something.” Bob Rae calls him “a stupid blogger.” Peter C. Newman, meanwhile, has said: “Warren Kinsella can have an effect on as many Canadians as The New York Times.” We cannot publish what the knuckle-dragging, mouth-breathing, red-necked blogosweird say about him.
Warren has written seven books: one on international terrorism, called Unholy Alliances (Lester, 1992); a national bestseller about organized racism, titled Web of Hate (HarperCollins, 1994, and republished in 1996 and 2001); a best-selling novel, Party Favours (HarperCollins, 1997); a book about political communications, called Kicking Ass in Canadian Politics (Random House, 2001); and Fury’s Hour: A Sort-of Punk Manifesto (Random House, 2005), about the punk movement. It contains exclusive interviews with Strummer, Joey Ramone, Sham 69, Eddie Vedder, the Buzzcocks, Joey Shithead, Blink 182, Stiff Little Fingers, Ian MacKaye, Bad Religion, Pennywise, and many, many swear words. If you buy more than five copies, Warren will come to your house and wash your car. The National Post called Fury’s Hour one of the best books of 2005, which was uncharacteristically nice of them. His book on strategic communications and stuff like that, is called The War Room (Dundurn, 2007). The Toronto Sun calls it a “must read.” Nice.
His latest, Fight The Right, was published in North America in 2012 by Random House. The Hill Times called “one of the best books of the year.” The Huffington Post said it is “absolutely on the money” and “well worth picking up.” Former Stephen Harper campaign manager Tom Flanagan said: “Get the book.” So get yours here!
Among other things, Warren has been a newspaper and magazine columnist. Recently, he was a political pundit and the House Bolshevik at the Sun News Network, which was interesting. Presently, he writes about rock’n’roll for various folks, politics for The Hill Times, Troy Media and Post City – and he is a regular with Charles Adler on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks, which you can listen to right here, and where you can find past shows here.
Warren’s also been a member of the executive of the Ontario Bar Association, and the Canadian Bar Association’s Communications Committee. His favourite colour is black, even though black isn’t actually a colour.
Currently, Warren plays bass and hollers in a geriatric punk rock group called SFH. You can buy their latest fabbo waxing here. The Toronto Star said this about it: “an enjoyably prickly and authentic throwback to London circa 1977, not to mention occasionally the Hamilton that gave us Teenage Head at around the same time.”
Previously, he played in The Social Blemishes, The Hot Nasties, Chicken Realistic and the Fabulous Kevins, S, The Trial Continues, The Mesleys, plus Sick Dick and the Volkswagens. We are not making this up, as much as we wish that we were.
This web site was established, quite a few years back, to counter attacks on Warren by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. After that, it became a place where some people would go to read some of the things Warren has written, or to allow them to contact him directly. Recently, however, it has become a bizarre farrago of political commentary, music reviews, and musings about the nature of human existence. It is also a website to which a lot of folks are inexplicably referred by Google, which is an Internet thing.
If you are looking for Warren’s “blog” – and the statistics strongly suggest that you are – you can read it over on the “Musings” page.
If, however, you want to advertise with on this website, email Warren at wkinsella@hotmail.com. Advertisers, take note: www.warrenkinsella.com receives three million visitors a year!”
